Republic of Ireland striker Kyra Carusa signs for San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Kyra Carusa from London City Lionesses.

The 27-year-old joins her hometown club on a free transfer for the 2023 season after recently representing the Lionesses, where she played in eight matches and scored one goal.

Carusa started all three of Ireland's matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia, impressing throughout and her new manager is happy to have her on board.

“We started following Kyra closely this offseason, and we are excited to welcome her to the club,” said San Diego Wave's Head Coach Casey Stoney told the club's official website.

“She will bring healthy competition to our forward group and provide the team with much-needed depth for the rest of this season. She’s just coming back from the World Cup and eager to make a difference to help her hometown make a run deep into the playoffs.”

Niamh Farrelly of the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile London City Lionesses have announced that Carusa's Ireland teammate Niamh Farrelly has joined the Pride on a free transfer from Parma Calcio.

“I was really impressed when I spoke with Carolina [Morace] and Nicola [Williams] about their ambitions for the Club and how they develop players,” said the Dublin-born midfielder, who has penned a one year deal.

“The Club has been successful over the last couple of seasons and I think that we can push for promotion. After playing in Italy, I think I will be able to fit in quickly under the coaching staff.

"My first two days with the team have been great, everyone has been really welcoming and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”