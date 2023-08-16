Arsenal confirm new signing Timber has suffered ACL injury

The new arrival from Ajax has already undergone surgery on the knee injury
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber (centre) leaves the field of play after picking up an injury during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire. 

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 15:24
James Whelan

New Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed he has undergone knee surgery on an ACL injury.

The Netherlands defender moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer but was forced off on his Premier League debut - Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

"Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," Arsenal announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

"The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien's rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

Timber, 22, limped off at half-time against Forest following a heavy challenge on Brennan Johnson that earned the full-back a booking.

He emerged for the second half but lasted just five minutes before going down off the ball and being replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Timber was a £38.5million signing for the Gunners and played in the Community Shield penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City before suffering the setback against Forest.

Despite losing Timber, Arsenal are still expected to allow Nuno Tavares to leave the club in the coming days, with Forest a potential destination for the former Portugal Under-21 full-back.

