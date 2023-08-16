England into World Cup final after 3-1 win over Australia

England will face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final after defeating Australia in Sydney to deflate the vast majority of fans in a packed Stadium Australia
England into World Cup final after 3-1 win over Australia

CLINCHER: England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the third goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 13:02

World Cup semi-final

England 3 Australia 1

England will face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final after defeating Australia in Sydney to deflate the vast majority of fans in a packed Stadium Australia and millions elsewhere in the country gripped by the Matildas’ progress.

Alessia Russo put the game out of Australia’s reach – after Sam Kerr had wasted two golden chances to equalise – from a pass by the excellent Lauren Hemp, who had scored England’s second goal after the co-hosts dealt poorly with a long ball.

Australia’s hopes had been raised when a brilliant Kerr goal drew them level in the second half, Ella Toone having put England ahead expertly before the interval. But when the co-hosts had a spell of pressure in search of a second equaliser in the final 10 minutes they failed to make it count and paid the price.

Kerr first misdirected a header from a Mary Fowler cross then volleyed over from close range as Australia threw everything at the European champions. Between times Mary Earps made a strong stop from Cortnee Vine.

Earps otherwise had little to do as England largely defended well, including from crosses and set plays, but when cracks appeared Australia did not take advantage and will regret the defending that allowed Hemp’s goal. A long ball by Millie Bright was poorly dealt with by Ellie Carpenter and Hemp steered the ball past Mackenzie Arnold.

A throw-in high on England’s left led to Toone’s opener, the ball reaching Hemp then Russo, whose cutback was rifled cleanly and precisely into the far top corner by her former Manchester United teammate.

England were the more composed side in the first half, completing far more passes and looking the more likely to score. George Stanway wasted an early chance and Russo shot into the side-netting when she might have done better.

Earps’s only save in the first half was a simple one from Katrina Gorry but Stadium Australia bounced with joy when Kerr drew the co-hosts level. England conceded possession high up the pitch and Australia swiftly found Kerr, who advanced from halfway and had Bright backpeddling before unleashing a wonderful shot from outside the box that flew past Earps. A small deflection off Bright, Kerr’s Chelsea teammate, did not appear to make the difference.

Kerr may cherish that moment but she will regret the wasted chances before England’s third strike.

Guardian

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City accept bid from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte
Chelsea v Watford - Premier League - Stamford Bridge I won’t sit on the fence – Mike Dean ready to criticise referees in new role
Republic of Ireland v France - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Ireland's injury concerns mount ahead of French and Dutch double-header
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>ABLE REPLACEMENT? Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba (R). Pic: FRED TANNEAU / AFP</p>

Transfer roundup: Brighton prepare new bid for Baleba and Galatasaray agree Ziyech deal

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd