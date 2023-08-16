Manchester City accept bid from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed bid for defender Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old defender struggled for playing time last season given the outstanding form of Nathan Ake, and has further slipped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's squad following the arrival of Croatia international Josko Gvardiol.

The Spain international is currently in Athens for Wednesday's Super Cup final against Sevilla, but the PA news agency understands he could soon be linking up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles after Al-Nassr launched a move.

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 and became a key member of the side, part of all five Premier League title-winning seasons under Pep Guardiola, also lifting the FA Cup twice, the Carabao Cup three times and the Champions League trophy last term.

Laporte was a late substitute in City's opening Premier League match of the season, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday night, as Gvardiol also came off the bench to make his debut.