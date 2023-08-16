Manchester City accept bid from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed bid for defender Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr
Manchester City accept bid from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte

BID ACCEPTED: Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Pic: PA

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 09:50
Ian Parker

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed bid for defender Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old defender struggled for playing time last season given the outstanding form of Nathan Ake, and has further slipped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's squad following the arrival of Croatia international Josko Gvardiol.

The Spain international is currently in Athens for Wednesday's Super Cup final against Sevilla, but the PA news agency understands he could soon be linking up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles after Al-Nassr launched a move.

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 and became a key member of the side, part of all five Premier League title-winning seasons under Pep Guardiola, also lifting the FA Cup twice, the Carabao Cup three times and the Champions League trophy last term.

Laporte was a late substitute in City's opening Premier League match of the season, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday night, as Gvardiol also came off the bench to make his debut.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v France - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Ireland's injury concerns mount ahead of French and Dutch double-header
England Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Central Coast Stadium - Tuesday August 15th Oz paper sends helicopter to spy on England training
Republic of Ireland v Latvia - International Friendly Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone a major injury doubt for September internationals
#Manchester City
Mike Dean is now a pundit (Adam Davy/PA)

I won’t sit on the fence – Mike Dean ready to criticise referees in new role

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd