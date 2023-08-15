Ireland's injury concerns mount ahead of French and Dutch double-header

Ireland’s injury concerns for the upcoming Euro 2024 double-header qualification double-header are mounting with James McClean the latest player rated as doubtful.

Stephen Kenny’s side must get points from the trip to France and visit of the Netherlands on September 7 and 10 respectively to retrieve their hopes of claiming a top-two finish.

The Ireland boss was already planning without captain Séamus Coleman (knee), Mikey Johnston (back) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) before another couple of casualties emerged this week.

Will Smallbone, who made his first competitive start in the defeat to Greece during the last window, shipped a heavy knock on the ankle at the weekend which his Southampton boss Russell Martin has now declared as worse than initially feared.

McClean, the latest member of the centurion club following his last outing against Gibraltar, is also a worry, having not appeared in Wrexham’s matchday squad on Tuesday night.

The recent glamour capture for the club co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had been looking forward to his first appearance at the Racecourse Ground but reportedly sustained an unspecified injury before the game against Walsall.

Local reports suggest he could be sidelined for up to four weeks but the Derryman has previously displayed his powers of recovery to fast-track his comeback in time for international duty. Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is due to supply an update.

Coleman’s knee problem necessitated surgery, ruling him out of the June double-header before Everton offered their skipper a contract extension. Latest information has the right-back still working in the gym, rather than on the grass.

“Seamus is coming through a natural part of his rehab,” Toffees boss Sean Dyche said last week. “His is more of a timescale thing as regards to the plan that was in place for that type of injury.” Obafemi’s absence has been cited as medium-term by Burnley chief Vincent Kompany. The striker sustained the torn hamstring while on Ireland duty.

As for Johnston, the latest recruit of Kenny’s, the Glaswegian will have to place his focus on returning for the October double-header at home to Greece and away to Gibraltar in Faro.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers last month forecasted a three-month layoff for the winger.