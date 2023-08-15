Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone a major injury doubt for September internationals

Southampton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is set for an elongated spell on the sidelines.

23-year-old Smallbone limped off with an ankle issue in Southampton's 4-4 draw against Norwich, and it is now understood that the injury is more severe than first thought.

The news will come as a huge blow to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny as he plots the downfall of both France and the Netherlands, whom they face on September 7th and 10th respectively.

According to Mark Wyatt - a reporter covering Southampton for Hampshire Live - Saints manager Russell Martin has today confirmed that the injury is "worse than initially feared".

Russell Martin confirms Will Smallbone's injury is worse than initially feared #SaintsFC — Mark Wyatt (@markgwyatt) August 15, 2023

Sportswriter Matt Smith originally broke the news on the social media site, X, noting the longevity of the recovery ahead of Smallbone.

"Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone's injury is looking worse than first feared.

"Expected to be out for months rather than weeks."

Smallbone had been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Sheffield United prior to picking up the ankle knock.

Saints boss Martin also told Hampshire Live that he has full faith in the ability of Smallbone's international teammate, Gavin Bazunu.

Goalkeeper Bazunu took some flak during his debut season in the Premier League, having conceded 56 times in 32 appearances for Southampton in 2023/23.

“We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper in my opinion," Martin said. "We have a full international who is 20 years old. He will take unbelievable learning from last season playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League.

"That's not easy for a goalkeeper and it's definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is really experienced number two, Joe Lumley is a really experienced number three. We have real strength in that department.

“I've been made aware of this narrative around Gav. Last season has happened, you can't impact that. What he can impact is that he’ll be one of the best goalkeepers in the division for how we want to play. If I was going to look at a goalkeeper I'd want to go and sign Gavin Bazunu. His mentality and how he's been, how he's trained and how he played on Saturday - he can't do anything."

Martin continued: "Like I said after the game, he doesn't deserve to concede four goals and it’s not his problem at all, it’s the guys in front of him and we will learn from him. So I can only speak from my short time here but Gavin is going to be a brilliant goalkeeper.

"He can be a huge asset in this club on the pitch financially, whatever you want to call it.

"And as long as he maintains the standards he's had in the last six weeks we'll be more than fine and he has really capable people pushing him every day in training to make sure we bring the best out of him."