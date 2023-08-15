Neymar completes €90m move to Saudi club Al Hilal from PSG

Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, the French club confirmed on Tuesday
DEAL DONE: Neymar has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Pic: PA

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 18:14
Associated Press

Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, the French club confirmed on Tuesday.

Al Hilal agreed to a reported €90million transfer fee with PSG on Monday. The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.

Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s reported salary.

Al Hilal seemingly quoted Neymar on its social media accounts Tuesday as saying, “I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI.”



