Jake O'Brien completes move to Laurent Blanc’s Lyon

Cork native Jake O'Brien has completed his move to Lyon from Crystal Palace for a fee believed to be worth over one million euro.
reported on Thursday that the French giants had beaten Manchester City’s group to the signing of O’Brien, with Cork City receiving a six-figure sell-on windfall.
City Group, the multiclub mothership of the Premier League champions, lodged their interest in the Cork-born Crystal Palace defender earlier in the summer by tabling a €1.35m bid and they intended placing the 6ft 5in defender with Troyes, just relegated from Ligue One.
🇮🇪 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧 👊🔴🔵 #OBrien2027 pic.twitter.com/P0Ceyxvz2o— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 15, 2023
But on Tuesday afternoon, Laurent Blanc's side officially announced the underage Republic of Ireland international had put pen to paper on a four year deal that will see him remain at Lyon until 2027.
O'Brien will become the second Irish player in history to wear the colours of Olympique Lyonnais, after Mick McCarthy did so in the 1989/90 season.
Meanwhile Cathal Heffernan is currently in Newcastle as he edges closer to completing his move to the Premier League club.
Heffernan is undergoing a medical at United and the deal should be finalised in the coming days provided there are no unlikely complications.