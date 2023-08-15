Kepa Arrizabalaga keen to make Real Madrid move permanent

Kepa, 28, hopes to make an impression at the Bernabeu and extend his stay.
Kepa Arrizabalaga keen to make Real Madrid move permanent
Kepa Arrizabalaga was unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 15:18
PA

Kepa Arrizabalaga hopes to make his loan move to Real Madrid permanent.

The Spain international joined the LaLiga side on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Monday after number one Thibaut Courtois was ruled out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury.

Kepa, 28, hopes to make an impression at the Bernabeu and extend his stay.

“Will I stay after the loan? Hopefully,” Kepa said at his Real Madrid unveiling on Tuesday as reported by Marca.

“Today is the first day of my loan. We have time, we’ll see. Hopefully with my performance I can make that happen.”

Kepa joined the Blues in a £71.6million switch from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 and has made 168 appearances for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side began their LaLiga campaign with a 2-0 win over Bilbao on Sunday, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin between the sticks.

Real began the season with a 2-0 win at Bilbao (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

“This is one of the most important and special days of my sporting career and of my life,” Kepa told the club website.

“I’m very proud to be at Real Madrid. I’ll never be short of hard work, commitment and effort with this jersey both in training and in matches.

“I hope that we can further add to Madrid’s trophy cabinet and enrich the club’s legend. Hala Madrid!”

More in this section

Brentford v Lille - Pre Season Friendly - Gtech Community Stadium Arsenal sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on season-long loan
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford Simon Hooper and video referees stood down after failing to award Wolves penalty
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Brighton CEO: It will be at least five years before we consider selling Evan Ferguson
Real MadridPlace: UK
<p>INJURY BLOW: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne appears dejected after being substituted off for an injury during the Premier League match at Turf Moor. Pic: PA</p>

Kevin De Bruyne faces a 'few months out' with hamstring injury

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd