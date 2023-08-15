Kevin De Bruyne faces a 'few months out' with hamstring injury

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne faces a 'few months out' with a hamstring injury, with Manchester City now having to decide whether he will undergo surgery
Kevin De Bruyne faces a 'few months out' with hamstring injury

INJURY BLOW: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne appears dejected after being substituted off for an injury during the Premier League match at Turf Moor. Pic: PA

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 15:39
Simon Peach

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne faces a "few months out" with a hamstring injury, with Manchester City now having to decide whether he will undergo surgery.

The 32-year-old midfielder was forced off in the first half of June's Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.

De Bruyne returned as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday's Premier League opener.

But the Belgium playmaker only lasted 23 minutes at Turf Moor, where seemingly out of nothing he signalled to the bench that he had felt something.

Guardiola said the issue related to the same hamstring and would see him miss "a few weeks", but it is worse than first feared and a decision has to be made over surgery.

"It's a serious injury," the City boss said. "We have to decide surgery or not surgery but a few months out."

The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss "three or four months", Guardiola said.

More in this section

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford Simon Hooper and video referees stood down after failing to award Wolves penalty
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Brighton CEO: It will be at least five years before we consider selling Evan Ferguson
Olga Carmona's winner seals World Cup final spot for Spain Olga Carmona's winner seals World Cup final spot for Spain
#Manchester City
<p>COMPETITION: Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.</p>

Arsenal sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on season-long loan

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd