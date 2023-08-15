Arsenal sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on season-long loan

Spaniard will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for No 1 spot.
COMPETITION: Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 14:49
PA

Arsenal have confirmed the season-long loan signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford.

The 27-year-old joins after two successful seasons in the Premier League with the Bees and will compete with England international Aaron Ramsdale for the No 1 spot.

An announcement on Arsenal’s official website said “there is an option to make the move permanent”.

Edu, Arsenal’s sporting director, said: “David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League.

“With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

