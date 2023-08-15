Brighton CEO: It will be at least five years before we consider selling Evan Ferguson

It will be 'at least five years' before Brighton & Hove Albion consider selling Evan Ferguson the club's chief executive Paul Barber has told Talksport.

Harry Kane's transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich prompted former Spurs striker Gary Lineker to tweet suggesting that they should look to sign the Republic of Ireland's ‘born goalscorer’ as a replacement.

The 18-year-old Bettystown native has already scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for Brighton’s first team, including a late finish in the Seagull's Premier League opening day victory against Luton Town on Saturday.

Asked at what point Brighton sit down to discuss a player’s future at the club, Barber told Talksports' show The Sports Breakfast: “In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time," he joked.

“Ultimately the technical staff are making the key decisions on where a player is in his development, whether he needs more first team games or needs to go on loan or if we need to trade earlier or later.

“Ultimately it’s going to be a collective decision but it’s driven by the technical staff and we’re relying on them to make those judgements regarding the players’ development.

“There are times when it’s better for us to keep a player in and around our first team group, training with us and getting the odd first team appearance from the bench or in cup games, while on other occasions it’s better for them to go out on loan in Europe and others it’s better for them to stay in this country and be somewhere where we can keep a far closer eye on them.

“For those decisions, Tony and I leave them to the technical staff and we only really get involved when we get to the financial decisions and where we go next.

“It’s a combined effort, it’s a team effort and we’re as much of a team off the pitch as we are on it and Tony and I both believe that we’ve got to work collaboratively and effectively, but ultimately, Roberto De Zerbi is making the big calls when it comes to the playing squad.”