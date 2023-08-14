Raphael Varane's header secures win for below par Man United

Premier League

Man United 1 Wolves 0

There were a couple of new faces in Erik ten Hag’s line-up, including a footballing goalkeeper for once, but it was an all too familiar story as the Dutchman’s second season in charge at Old Trafford got underway.

Off the field, there were a series of protests to bring in the new season, not only against the despised owners the Glazers but also against the prospect of United re-instating striker Mason Greenwood after his legal troubles.

And on it, United spurned chances and possession, until they finally made the breakthrough on 76 minutes, through defender Raphael Varane of all people.

Casemiro found Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a simple ball into the area as the Wolves defence, for once, blew assignments and his cross was headed in from close range by the centre-half, to send a wave of relief flowing around Old Trafford.

Any early-season analysis of ten Hag’s team comes with the major caveat that striker Rasmus Hojlund, the man he claims he is happy to have rather than Harry Kane, is starting the campaign in the treatment room with a back injury and no specified comeback date.

And there were certainly encouraging signs from his two other big summer buys, England midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana who is something United have arguably never had - a modern goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of producing a defence-splitting length of the field pass.

But aside from that, it was another laborious evening from United who had plenty of possession but who should, in all honesty, have gone in at the interval two goals down.

A Wolves side who lost their manager on the eve of the season and had newcomer Gary O’Neil just short days into his job, looked far more composed than should have been expected, and carved out the best openings of the half.

On 26 minutes, Matheus Cunha found Pablo Sarabia with a pass that exposed gaps between United’s back line and midfield and the latter advanced before shooting just wide.

Six minutes later, the Wolves pair exchanged roles, Cunha swapping passes with his team-mate and sprinting clear before his effort, too, just missed the far post as Onana made a covering dive.

It was far from perfect for United and ten Hag stormed towards the dressing room at half-time, face like thunder, presumably to try and put right what had not worked - and there was plenty for him to go at.

With Hojlund not yet fit, Marcus Rashford was pressed into action as United’s number nine, not his ideal position, and, while he took his time to work up a sweat, he did at least come close before the break.

Excellent play down the right from Aaron Wan-Bissaka ended with a neat lofted cross and a Rashford header which struck Nelson Semedo’s body and prompted frantic penalty appeals for handball from home players and supporters, alike.

But despite some promising moments, particularly from wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, there was little threat for Jose Sa in the Wolves goal to worry about.

It was very much early-season stuff from United although, having started last term with home defeat to Brighton and that shameful loss at Brentford, this was an infinite improvement on that debacle.

Just from a fitness and effort point of view alone, this United side was vastly improved on the one that ten Hag first sent onto a Premier League field 12 months ago. Unlike last August, this set of players actually looked as though they cared about their jobs.

But the Achilles heel that so often limited his side last season, the failure to convert chances, was again evident and it may take more than Hojlund to put that right, assuming the £72 million Dane is even ready in a timely manner.

It threatened to get worse before it got better on the restart as Wolves somehow failed to take the lead on 49 minutes when Matheus Nunes found Sarabia who crossed menacingly into the area.

Pedro Neto cleverly flicked the ball on but Cunha, arriving at the far-post slightly off balance, could only send his effort flying wide when Neto was already turning away in celebration.

Antony responded with a lob which Craig Dawson did well to head off his line but Wolves were soon back in full flow, Cunha advancing before sending a low shot goalwards from 18 yards and forcing Onana into his first meaningful save.

His second came after 71 minutes when Cunha’s run into the area caused panic but when the ball feel kindly for the unmarked Neto, he succeeded only in placing a firm shot directly into the hands of a grateful keeper.

After United took the lead, there was a late sight of goal for Fabio Silva, who could only scoop the ball for Onana to collect on his line - a miss that summed up an evening that could have offered much more for the visitors.

Man United (4-1-4-1): Onana 7; Wan-Bissaka 8, Varane 7, Martinez 6 (Lindelof 45, 6), Shaw 6; Casemiro 6; Antony 7 (Pellistri 76, 5), Mount 5 (Eriksen 68, 5), Fernandes 6, Garnacho 7 (Sancho 68, 6); Rashford 6 (McTominay 87).

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa 6; Semedo 7, Kilman 7, Dawson 7, Ait-Nouri 6 (Bueno 76, 5); Nunes 6, Gomes 6 (Kalajdzic 87), Lemina 6; Neto 7, Sarabia 6 (Hwang 62, 6), Cunha 8 (Silva 76, 5).

Referee: S Hooper 6.