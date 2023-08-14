Chelsea complete signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for initial £100m

Chelsea have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for an initial £100million, possibly rising to £115m after add-ons
Chelsea complete signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for initial £100m

DONE DEAL: Moises Caicedo has joined Chelsea in a deal possibly worth £115million. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 18:53
Robert O'Connor

Chelsea have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for an initial £100million, possibly rising to £115m after add-ons.

A deal for the midfielder was finally agreed late on Sunday night after a lengthy saga that saw Brighton knock back three bids for the 21-year-old.

He underwent a medical and agreed personal terms on Monday and has signed an eight-year contract with the club.

Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

The PA news agency also understands Chelsea have won the race to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton after the midfielder picked Stamford Bridge over a move to Liverpool.

Though a fee is yet to be agreed, the 19-year-old has indicated his desire to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side and negotiations will now take place over personal terms, with the deal likely to be worth in excess of £50million.

Romeo Lavia is understood to have chosen to join Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is the second time in less than 24 hours that the club have beaten Liverpool to a key transfer target following Caicedo’s capture.

Belgium international Lavia has played just 29 Premier League games since joining Southampton from Manchester City last summer but was a standout performer last season despite Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool had reportedly agreed a deal worth £60m to sign Lavia as Klopp looks to reinforce his midfield following a clutch of departures, but look set to miss out again in an echo of their failure to lure Caicedo, for whom a £111m fee had been agreed before Chelsea stepped in.

More in this section

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League - St. James' Park Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings faces long absence with ‘significant knee injury’
Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Roméo Lavia prefers Chelsea to Liverpool in further blow for Klopp
Chelsea#ChelseaPlace: UK
<p>UNITED FRONT: Spain's Ivana Andres, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso and Olga Carmona, from left, celebrate a goal. Pic: AP Photo/Abbie Parr</p>

Spain stand united on brink of Women's World Cup final

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd