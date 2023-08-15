Keira Walsh: England not thinking about being party poopers

England midfielder Keira Walsh insists they are not thinking about the Australian hearts they would break if they eliminate the World Cup co-hosts in Wednesday's Sydney semi-final
STAYING FOCUSED: England's Keira Walsh during the press conference at The Clan, Terrigal, Australia. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:20
Rachel Steinberg

England midfielder Keira Walsh insists the Lionesses are not thinking about the Australian hearts they would break if they eliminate the World Cup co-hosts in Wednesday's Sydney semi-final.

This will be England's third crack at advancing to the final of the global showpiece - a feat they have yet to accomplish.

The fervour with which Australians have embraced their side has grown at a frenetic pace, culminating with thousands gathering in fan parks across the country to watch the quarter-final and millions more breaking viewing records on TV.

Walsh said: "Whatever game I play, I want to win. It doesn't matter who you are playing against. For us, I wouldn't say we are thinking about spoiling the party.

"I think it is just another game and a massive game at that. We are just fully focused on trying to reach a World Cup final, regardless of who we are playing. I think obviously with the support from Australia it is going to be a little bit different for them in that sense.

"I think we have seen that the (England) girls are ready to fight.

"Obviously, when the whistle ends it is a different story, but I think in the game the girls are very aware of what the game is going to be like, what the stadium is going to be like. I think, for us, we are more than ready for it."

Sydney's Stadium Australia, where England beat Colombia in the last eight, seats over 75,000 fans, the majority of whom are expected to support the hosts.

In that sense, the Lionesses' 2-1 comeback victory over Colombia to reach this stage served as an excellent dress rehearsal, their fans another sea of raucous yellow who equally viewed England as public enemy number one.

Walsh, who in just over a year has secured both the Euro 2022 trophy with England and the Champions League title with Barcelona, said dampening the mood with a goal or two could help the Lionesses take control of the narrative.

She said: "(The crowd) was massive for us at the Euros, especially in the final. There are those moments where the opposition could score and it shifts momentum sometimes when you're playing, it gives you an extra push when you know the crowd is behind you.

"But also when you can quieten the crowd it is a very nice feeling. I think for us trying to take the momentum out of the game is going to be important. There are positives and negatives for both. We have experienced both."

#Womens World Cup 2023
