Spain stand united on brink of Women's World Cup final

Spain are one win away from the Women’s World Cup final, less than a year after more than a dozen players staged a mutiny and stepped away from the team.

La Roja face Sweden in a semi-final Tuesday morning (9am Irish time) at Auckland’s Eden Park, the furthest Spain have advanced.

The success comes despite a turbulent recent history. Last September, 15 players signed letters that said they were withdrawing from the national team to protect their emotional health and called on the Spanish federation to commit to a more professional environment. The players insisted they did not ask for coach Jorge Vilda’s dismissal.

Jennifer Hermoso was not among the those who protested but did support her colleagues on a social media post. On Monday the Barcelona forward shrugged off a question about the conflict.

“I’m here today, I’m very happy,” Hermoso said. “I hope to continue making history with my team.”

Vilda, who has coached La Roja since 2015, was ultimately backed by the federation in the conflict. In the run-up to the World Cup, there appeared to be at least some reconciliation: Three of the 15 players who stepped down are in the squad.

Vilda maintains there is “great unity” within the team at the World Cup.

Captain Ivana Andres said the players have a “very good relationship with our coach".

“We are a team. We all win, we all lose,” Andres said, “and we all have the same responsibility,”

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas went on as a substitute again in the quarter-final win over the Netherlands as she continued to return from an ACL tear.

Putellas, who has 28 goals in 102 appearances for Spain, is considered among the best players in the world and has led Spain’s climb on the national stage. Vilda said the team is pleased with her recovery.

“Alexia is ready for anything,” Vilda said.

The Swedes advanced by knocking off previously undefeated Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

“I’m particularly pleased with how we’ve come this far, the way we’ve done it, the way we’ve won our matches in different ways. And it shows the breadth of this team and that games can pass out very differently, but at the end of the day, it’s the result that counts,” midfielder Kosovare Asllani said.

Associated Press