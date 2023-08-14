Liverpool agree £60m Roméo Lavia deal but face Chelsea competition again

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £60m for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia. Chelsea are also trying to sign Lavia and Liverpool must convince the 19-year-old to move to Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield and has been stung by Chelsea winning the race to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton. Caicedo, who is due to undergo a medical, is moving for a British record fee of £115m.