Derry City claim comfortable 3-0 win over Drogheda United

OPENER: Jordan McEneff, 22, of Derry City celebrates with team-mates, from left, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 22:01
Arthur Duffy

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Derry City 3 Drogheda United 0

Derry City gained what could prove to be a significant confidence boost prior to their Europa League third round, second leg clash against Tobol in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

Facing a defensively-minded and well managed Drogheda United, the Candystripes netted goals on both sides of half time, a win which saw Rauidhri Higgins' side take full advantage of other results over the weekend, to move into third spot, on goal difference over Bohemians with a game less played.

Having made five changes from the team which lost 0-1 to Tobol Kostanay in Kazakhstan last Thursday, this win may well help Derry's preparation given what was a solid defensive display by Kevin Doherty's men.

Derry’s last league game dated back to July 7 when defeating Sligo Rovers and since then Ruaidhri Higgins focus had been on the Europa Conference.

The Candystripes huffed and puffed before making the vital breakthrough during the latter stages of the first half.

Drogheda were happy to sit back in numbers and hit on the break.

Four minutes before the break Drogheda were caught napping when Michael Duffy put his side deservedly into the driving seat following a superb run and pass down the left flank.

Having controlled the ball when heading it forward the pacy winger scampered clear and intelligently squared the ball to the well placed Jordan McEneff who gleefully drilled it home from 16 yards.

It was an excellent solid strike low into the net giving keeper Eugene Wogan no chance.

Substitute striker Jamie McGonigle made the game safe for Derry with five minutes remaining.

The Dungiven man delighted the big crowd when he latched on to Will Patching's pass to drive the ball past the advancing Wogan.

And Duffy had the final say when he netted Derry's third goal, curling a low shot beyond the reach of Wogan as the celebrations continued.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce , S MEleney (Connolly, 84), McJannet, Coll; Diallo (Patching 60), O'Reilly ; B Kavanagh (P McEleney, 60), McEneff, (McMullan, 60), Duffy; Mullan (McGonigle, 70).

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Egan, Keeley, Kane; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (McNally, 68), Markey, Rooney (Davis, 84); Robinson 6 (Noone, 60).

Referee: E O'Shea.

