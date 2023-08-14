Spurs begin life after Harry Kane with Brentford draw

Premier League

Brentford 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw at Brentford that showed what to expect under new manager Ange Postecoglu.

The Aussie may have lost one of the best strikers in the business, but Spurs fans were singing his name before half-time as his side provided the sort of entertaining and attacking football that had been lacking under Antonio Conte.

The former Celtic manager admitted, however, that his side are still a work in progress, and there were mistakes in both defence and attack that cost them victory against a spirited Brentford side.

Richarlison took over the number nine role vacated by Kane's move to Bayern Munich on Friday, and while the Brazilian never stopped running and pressing in the way Postecoglu demands, he did not carry the same threat as Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich on Friday.

In the closing stages, with the sides level, Richarlison dithered over a golden chance and hit his shot half-heartedly, when one imagines Kane would have buried the ball clinically.

Postecoglu defended his man, though: “I thought he worked hard today, but we didn't use him enough. He had a couple of half-chances but I thought we could have created more for him.”

Instead it was was two defenders who stepped up to fill the goalscoring void. After a delayed kickoff when it was announced that there was “no water in the stadium”, Spurs took the lead in the 11th minute when Cristian Romero headed them ahead from a free-kick by James Maddison, one of four debutants for the visitors.

The Argentine was forced to leave the field reluctantly before play resumed, having clashed heads with Bryan Mbeumo five minutes earlier, and Postecoglu was a little miffed that Tottenham were unable to utilise a concussion substitute because they had not followed the correct protocol.

“He got a knock on the head, the medical team were monitoring him as he progressed from there and then he scored with his head. They were pretty sure we needed for his own benefit to get him off and obviously what we know about head injuries, for me it is not even an issue.

“I'm disappointed that we apparently filled out the wrong slip and it was not a concussion sub. In this day and age where what we know about head injuries, if we are going to worry about what form we fill out, I thought it was pretty clear what happened but hopefully he'll be okay.”

Brentford equalised midway through the first half when Heung Min Son, Tottenham's new captain, tripped Mathias Jensen and VAR persuaded referee Robert Jones to award a penalty. Mbeumo sent Guglielmo Vicario, another debutant, the wrong way from the spot.

The Italian keeper was unlucky ten minutes later when he dived toward a shot from Yoan Wissa, only for his new team-mate Micky van de Ven to deflect the ball past him.

The big Dutch centre-back had an otherwise solid debut, and it was another defender who got the equaliser for Spurs in the middle of 11 minutes of added time before the break, as Emerson Royal rifled in a low shot from outside the area.

That was the end of the scoring, but there were plenty of chances and only good saves from both keepers – and one horrendous miss from Mbeumo, who put a half-volley over the bar from six yards - meant it ended even.

“We have not had the ideal pre-season, and it was a good starting point for us today,” added Postecoglu.

“We have to improve and we will. I think that going 2-1 down, having conceded a penalty and an own goal, it would have been very easy for us to drop our heads but I never sensed that in the group. They were pretty determined to get back in the game and I thought we did that well and maybe just lacked a bit of cutting edge today.”

Asked if he had said much to his players about Kane's departure, he said: “Football clubs move on pretty quickly. I haven't needed to address it, I haven't needed to give them a warm fuzzy cuddle just to see how they are. We had a game to prepare for and they knew that.

“If it felt like we were distracted, I was distracted or anyone else, I think you would have seen evidence of it today, particularly after that first half and the way it went. We showed a real resilience that we're going to need because it's going to be a challenging year for sure.”

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, was happy enough with the way his side started their campaign even though they had only 31 per cent of possession.

“I always want three points, whoever we face, and I thought we had the better chances to win it,” he said.

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): Flekken 7; Hickey 6 (Roerslev 72), Ajer 6, Collins 7, Pinnock 7, Henry 7; Janelt 6, Norgaard 6 (Baptiste 72), Jensen 6 (Damsgaard 47); Mbeumo 7 , Wissa 6 (Schade 72).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-3-3): Vicario 6; Emerson Royal 7, Romero 6 (Sanchez 13), Van de Ven 6, Udogie 7; Skipp 6,(Sarr 75) Bissouma 8, Maddison8; Kulusevski 6, Richarlison 6, Son 6 (Perisic 75).

Referee: Robert Jones 5.