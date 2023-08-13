Klopp: Chelsea usually get what they want

Moises Caicedo revealed to Liverpool that he wants to sign for Chelsea in recent days.
TRANSFER TUG OF WAR: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) and players applaud the fans after the final whistle. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 20:18
Nick Callow

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp declared Chelsea can sign who they want as the off-field transfer battle between these two sides dragged into a new week.

The Liverpool manager was confident he had landed Brighton's Moises Caicedo in a club record €129million in last Friday’s press conference ahead of this match.

The Ecuador midfielder then revealed he wants to sign for Chelsea and Klopp appears to have given up on the chase.

The other player they are now also fighting a losing battle for is Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, another expensive, long-term Klopp target.

Told Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was confident of making more signings this week, Klopp said: “If that is what Chelsea wants, [they] usually they get it. I have nothing to say about that, to be honest. I am sorry.” 

Pochettino now hopes to be the winner in the 49th and 50th transfer deals the club has negotiated in Todd Boehly and his consortium's astonishing reign since they bought out Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich just over a year ago.

Pochettino would not be drawn on Caicedo and Lavia specifically but confirmed: “We need good players. Yes, we need to improve the squad. Yes, but you know it's not new.

”We are working really hard. I am so happy the way that we are working with our [transfer] team here and, of course, the owner. For sure we are going to improve our squad.” 

Liverpool owner John Henry and his fellow American countryman Boehly were both in the directors' box at Chelsea to watch their teams battle out a 1-1 draw. 

But there can be only one winner in the transfer market and the smart money is now firmly on both players ending up in London.

<p>SIDELINE DUEL: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp react during the Premier League match. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.</p>

Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in frantic Stamford Bridge affair

Latest

