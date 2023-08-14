So who really needs Moises Caicedo more, Chelsea or Liverpool?

So, then: who really needs Moises Caicedo more - Chelsea or Liverpool?

On this showing the answer is both equally so often did each of these Premier League big beasts pass their way through each other in the final third.

For the neutral, though, it made it all the more entertaining; never mind having extra minutes added on each half, let's just stick to two lots of 45 and impose a worldwide ban on defensive midfielders. After all, all they ever do is just get in the way.

Neither Mauricio Pochettino, in his first competitive match as Chelsea manager, or Jurgen Klopp even attempted to pretend they possessed a defensive midfielder that Caicedo might replace.

Chelsea's four-man midfield saw Enzo Fernandez often further upfield than Conor Gallagher and Liverpool's trio of Alexis Mac Allister, fellow new face Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo offered the defence-protecting stability of a paper aeroplane.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom can hardly be blamed for slapping an extra 20million Euro on a Caicedo transfer tag that has already been inflated by the farcical situation of Liverpool agreeing money with the club and the player then saying that actually he'd rather prefer Chelsea.

But let us nonetheless sing the praises of one man who was willing to swap the south coast for Merseyside this summer. Mac Allister may not be a premier terrier in front of a back four but he is some footballer. His pass to set up Luis Diaz's opener was pure class.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher battle for the ball.

It was delivered from a position deep in his own half and straight to Mo Salah on the left. The Egyptian soon had Levi Colwill back-pedalling and in a flash Diaz had stuck out a boot to poke home.

The Mac Allister moment was reminiscent of Steven Gerrard in his swansong season as Liverpool's deep-lying 'quarter-back'. Chelsea fans remember 2014 fondly too, and sang about him falling over to allow a certain Demba Ba to score for the Blues.

That goal had a huge bearing on that season's title race (in that Liverpool wouldn't end up winning it) but it is difficult to imagine either of these teams toppling Manchester City from their perch come May.

Chelsea's chaotic transfer churn that reached a ludicrous low point with the wrangle with Liverpool over Caicedo means Pochettino's number one job is simply to get so many new faces gelling quickly.

Liverpool's reset under Klopp, which will feature Europa League football, is like to prosper more swiftly - but not until Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are replaced. Both have decamped to Saudi Arabia of course, presenting Klopp with a right Riyal headache so to speak.

Romeo Lavia is another Anfield option of course, with, inevitably, Chelsea also keen on the Southampton teenager. Lavia was valued at around the 50million Euro mark last week but could be 'worth' double that by the time you read this. You couldn't blame Saints for claiming that at any rate.

Klopp could also answer the Trent Alexander-Arnold question once and for all of course. The England man again showed what a fine creator he is with a pass that saw Salah sprint away (from Colwill) only for a marginal offside to rule it out.

The other side of Trent soon showed itself though - switching off at the back as Axel Disasi, one of four Chelsea debutants, slid in to equalise right in front of him.

Liverpool's strength on the bench was another indication that they might be the more likely Moises Caicedo derby competitors to break back into the top four, with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones the first to be sent on.

Klopp's second batch of fresh troops more memorable though as Salah reacted angrily to being swapped for Harvey Elliott. The Egyptian reacted angrily too by flinging taping from a hand to the floor.

Chelsea's Axel Disasi celebrates.

Golden Boot winners are simply not used to being hooked with 13 minutes plus whatever still remaining in a big match in the balance, but perhaps this is also part of a new landscape where Harry Kane wears the number nine of Bayern Munich. Eddie Nketiah to finish as top scorer anyone?

Chelsea made changes too although Marc Cucurella remained a spectator on the sidelines. Not all big-money buys from Brighton get the career boost they expected at Chelsea it seems.

Robert Sanchez has received exactly that already though, with the ex-Seagulls shot-stopper now the number one goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino proclaimed him "a little bit" behind Kepa Arrizabalaga on Friday afternoon but one injury to ex-Blue Thibault Courtois later and suddenly his fellow Spaniard was on a plane to Real Madrid and see you later.

It ended all square but Chelsea could take heart and confidence from their second half display, which saw them dominate possession (which ended two-thirds in their favour overall) and almost nick a winner, with the lively Nicolas Jackson, one of four home debutant starters, a constant menace.

Klopp was an animated figure on the touchline towards the end, screaming advice (or possibly invective) at Andy Robertson's way after another hairy moment at the back. Was the Scot at fault or merely the nearest recipient? It's difficult to tell with Jurgen.

Both sides know they are already trailing Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle but perhaps they do need just a decent defensive midfielder.

Let's hope Caicedo and Lavia haven't received better offers from Saudi Arabia by the time you read this...