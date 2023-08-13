Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in frantic Stamford Bridge affair

CHELSEA 1-1 LIVERPOOL

MAURICIO POCHETTINO said he wanted to make Chelsea fans happy again as he ended his four-year exile from the Premier League and he did not let down the Stamford Bridge crowd.

The Argentine former Tottenham head coach hugged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he marked his comeback with a thrilling draw as both sets of fans roared their approval.

Liverpool took a deserved early lead through Luis Diaz and so nearly doubled their lead before Axel Disasi hit back for Chelsea, who also missed chances to go on and win the match.

This was a result neither side can complain about after an even match which they both approached amid the off-field transfer battle to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Mohammed Salah had already cracked a shot against the crossbar before he set up their 17th-minute opener.

Debutant Alexis Mac Allister sprung Salah wide on the right and the Egyptian bewildered Chelsea first-timer Levi Colwill before pinging in a low pass for Diaz to slide on to and poke past Robert Sanchez.

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. Pic: AP Photo/Ian Walton

The mass celebrations looked like the belonged to a significant goal at the end of a season and were perhaps a reflection of how low Liverpool sunk last season when they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

While Mac Allister and Szoboszlai gave Klopp's men a good balance, Chelsea's lack of composure and presence in the middle of the park highlighted why they have been pushing the boat out trying to sign both Caicedo and Lavia.

The Chelsea backline was breached again ten minutes later as Salah finished in style only for a lengthy VAR offside decision to fall for Chelsea.

Either way, they had been warned how easily Liverpool could break through.

DEBUT DELIGHT: Chelsea's Axel Disasi (centre) celebrates.

Chelsea did not buckle, though, and equalised in the 38th minute when France international defender Disasi marked his Stamford Bridge bow with a close-range finish in front of the famous Shed End after Ben Chilwell had headed a half-cleared cross back into the danger area.

Less than a minute later and Ben Chilwell was running mad celebrating what he thought was Chelsea's second. This time VAR came to Liverpool's rescue in another borderline decision.

Liverpool were on the back foot now and Nicolas Jackson lifted a great chance over the bar in their next attack.

After four successive goalless draws between these two naturally attacking teams, we were being served a veritable feast after a long famine.

Chelsea: Sanchez 6; Disasi 7, Thiago Silva 6, Colwill 7; James 6, Chukwuemeka 6 (Maatsen 81), Enzo 6, Gallagher 7, Chilwell 7 (Ugochukwu 90); Sterling 6 (Mudryk 81), Jackson 5. Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Gusto, Santos, Madueke, Burstow.

Liverpool: Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 6, Konate 6, van Dijk 7, Robertson 6; Mac Allister 7, Szoboszlai 7; Salah 7 (Elliott 77), Gakpo 6 (Jones 66), Diaz 7 (Doak 77); Jota 6 (Nunez 66). Subs: Kelleher, Gomes, Matip, Tsimikas, McConnell.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6

Attendance: 40,096