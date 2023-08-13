Spurs begin life after Harry Kane with Brentford draw

The 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium shows what Tottenham fans can expect under new manager Ange Postecoglu.
HONOURS EVEN: Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou gestures to the fans. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 16:24
Gerry Cox, Gtech Community Stadium

BRENTFORD 2 (Mbeumo pen 26, Wissa 37) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 (Romario 11, Emerson Royal 45+5)

TOTTENHAM began life after Harry Kane with a draw at Brentford in a dramatic and entertaining game that showed what to expect under new manager Ange Postecoglu.

The Aussie may have lost one of the best strikers in the business, but Spurs fans were singing his name before half-time as his side provided the sort of entertaining and attacking football that had been lacking under Antonio Conte.

Richarlison took over the number nine role vacated by Kane's move to Bayern Munich on Friday, but it was two defenders who stepped up to fill the goalscoring role.

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero scores his sides first goal of the game.

Cristian Romero headed Spurs ahead before going off with a head injury, and after Brentford hit back with a penalty from Bryan Mbeumo and goal from Yoan Wissa, Emerson Royal equalised before half-time.

That was the end of the scoring, but there were plenty of chances and only good saves from both keepers – and one horrendous miss from Mbeumo, meant it ended even.

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): Flekken; Hickey, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen (Damsgaard 47); Mbeumo, Wissa.

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Vicario; Emerson Royal, Romario (Sanchez13), Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Referee: Robert Jones.

