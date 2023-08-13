Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach two years after Euro glory

Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italy, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

Mancini took charge of the team in 2018 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup, having previously not missed a World Cup finals since 1958. He guided them to glory at the European Championship in 2021 but the team once again failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar. In June, Italy claimed third place at the Nations League finals under Mancini.