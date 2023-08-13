Kylian Mbappe set to return to PSG squad after ‘positive discussions’ – reports

The France captain’s future in the capital city has seemed uncertain following links with a move to Real Madrid and reports earlier this week that he was frozen out of senior training.
Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG training on Sunday morning, according to reports (Tim Goode/PA)
Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 11:27
PA

Paris St Germain are ready to integrate Kylian Mbappe back into the first-team squad, according to reports.

Mbappe was told to stay away after he refused to activate an option to extend his current contract to 2025, meaning the superstar would be free to negotiate a free transfer to foreign clubs in January.

 

He was not involved as PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign in underwhelming fashion with a goalless draw against Lorient, with Neymar also not included in the matchday squad.

But before the game Mbappe and the club are reported to have held positive talks that will see the 24-year-old return to Luis Enrique’s squad.

A club statement on Sunday, reported by French newspaper L’Equipe, read: “After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris St Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning.”

Paris St Germain drew 0-0 with Lorient in Kylian Mbappe’s absence (Michel Euler/AP)

Boss Enrique had said before the game that he was confident of a positive outcome.

“It is something that has already happened in the past and there was a positive solution before I was here,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I hope and wish that, just like in the past, the same thing will happen again and that the club and the player will reach an agreement.”

Paris St GermainPlace: UK
