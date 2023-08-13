Lineker urges Spurs to 'take a punt' on 'born goalscorer' Ferguson as Kane replacement

Gary Lineker has urged Spurs and their new boss Ange Postecoglou to fix their Harry Kane-replacement efforts on Republic of Ireland starlet Evan Ferguson.

18-year-old Ferguson came off the bench late on in Brighton's Premier League opening day win over Luton Town and hit the post before notching a fourth goal for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

The Ireland frontman impressed hugely for the Seagulls in the previous season on his way to scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances.

Ferguson - along with his teammates - has seemingly picked up where he left off in his breakout campaign last time out, and Lineker has hailed the Bettystown native as a 'born goalscorer'.

One that a certain former club of Match of the Day presenter Lineker could do with? Certainly.

In a post to the social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, Lineker said: "Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time. He’s a born goalscorer.

"If I was in charge of recruitment at Spurs I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement.

"Apologies to Brighton fans."

The aforementioned Kane departed Tottenham for German giants Bayern Munich in recent days after the best part of 20 years at his boyhood club. Kane made his debut for his new club in their German Super Cup tie, but missed out on his first trophy as Leipzig won 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain stepped off the bench as a 63rd-minute replacement for Mathys Tel but made little impact, with DFB-Pokal holders Leipzig running out convincing winners thanks to Dani Olmo’s hat-trick.