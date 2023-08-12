Championship round-up: Ireland international Connolly scores as Hull beat Wednesday 

Ozan Tufan’s hat-trick gave Hull their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday. Juan Delgado put the Owls ahead but a late penalty from Tufan levelled things before the break and the midfielder added two more in the second half. Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly hit a fourth before Michael Smith struck in the final minutes for Wednesday.

Adam Armstrong’s 97th-minute penalty saved Russell Martin’s St Mary’s curtain-raiser as Southampton drew a topsy-turvy 4-4 encounter with Norwich.

Josh Sargent gave the Canaries an early lead before Saints hit back to claim the lead through Jan Bednarek and Armstrong’s first spot-kick. But Norwich restored their advantage by half-time thanks to Gabriel Sara’s impressive strike and Jon Rowe’s header.

Che Adams put Saints back level before Christian Fassnacht thought he had won it six minutes from time with his first Norwich goal – only for Armstrong to convert his last-gasp penalty.

Lukas Jutkiewicz smashed home a stoppage-time winner against Leeds as Birmingham celebrated the life of Trevor Francis and the start of a new era in front of NFL great Tom Brady.

Brady joined the recent takeover led by American businessman Tom Wagner nine days ago and the former quarterback made his first trip to St Andrew’s to see a dramatic end to a drab encounter on an emotional day.

Birmingham paid tribute to their greatest ever player before-kick-off, with Jasper Carrott leading the tributes to Francis following his death last month. The comedian said Francis was “a hero, a role model and a symbol of a time when there was real hope in this stadium” - a feeling of hope he felt was now back at St Andrew’s.

Coventry began life without Gustavo Hamer convincingly, earning their first win of the season by beating Middlesbrough 3-0. USA international Haji Wright opened his account for the Sky Blues either side of Matty Godden’s opener and a late own goal from Darragh Lenihan.

Leicester continued their winning start to the season with a 1-0 victory away at Huddersfield. Enzo Maresca’s side made it three wins from three in all competitions thanks to Stephy Mavididi’s first Foxes goal since his move from Montpellier. After performing the great escape last season, Neil Warnock’s outfit continued their slow start to the new campaign as they slipped to a third successive defeat.

West Brom survived a late scare to beat Swansea 3-2 having initially gone 3-0 up with goals from Semi Ajayi and John Swift alongside Carl Rushworth’s own goal. The visitors continued to push with Harry Darling and Nathan Wood striking late, but the Baggies held on.

QPR spoiled Aaron Ramsey’s Cardiff homecoming with a 2-1 win. Sinclair Armstrong – with his first QPR goal – and Kenneth Paal were on target to puncture Cardiff’s early-season optimism generated by the return of the Wales captain. Ike Ugbo gave Cardiff hope 12 minutes from time with his second goal in as many league games, but the Bluebirds were left to rue efforts from Ramsey and Mark McGuinness coming back off the crossbar.

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen’s second-half strike secured Preston’s first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Will Keane’s fortunate goal put Preston ahead midway through the first half. Jack Clarke levelled from the penalty spot as Sunderland got back on equal terms before half-time. However, Frokjaer-Jensen put the hosts ahead again by finishing off a counter-attack on his home debut.

Bristol City began life without Alex Scott in fine fashion as skipper Matty James smashed home in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 victory at Millwall. Goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win against Stoke.

Sammie Szmodics’ second-half double salvaged a point for Blackburn, who came from behind to draw 2-2 against Rotherham. Hakeem Odoffin had put the Millers ahead and Fred Onyedinma doubled their lead, but was sent off two minutes later after receiving a second yellow card. And an entertaining goalless draw between Watford and Plymouth at Vicarage Road ultimately left both sides frustrated at a spurned opportunity to head the early table.