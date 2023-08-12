PSG sign Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe, Neymar

Dembélé's arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappé.
PSG sign Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe, Neymar

France's Ousmane Dembele, who has joined Paris St Germain. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 15:23

France forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros for the explosive winger.

Dembélé's arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappé.

The 26-year-old Dembélé, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennais youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.

Dembélé joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar — to PSG.

After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembélé consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.

Dembélé scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

AP

More in this section

England v Colombia - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Stadium Australia Russo ‘buzzing’ after firing England into World Cup semis
England v Colombia - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Stadium Australia Second-half Alessia Russo strike sends England into World Cup semi-final
Liverpool v Brentford - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp wants players to step up as ‘reloaded’ Liverpool look to hit stride
<p>STUNNER: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)</p>

Saka stunner earns Arsenal narrow opening day victory

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd