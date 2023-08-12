Saka stunner earns Arsenal narrow opening day victory

Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Last season, Arsenal saw their Premier League title challenge ultimately crumble with defeat at Nottingham Forest and the same opponents almost threw a spanner in the works on the opening week of the new campaign.

A spending spree in excess of £200million had given a renewed vigour to the suggestion Mikel Arteta could mastermind a successful push for league glory against the Manchester City trophy juggernaut.

But they had to rely and some grit and guile – and the brilliance of Bukayo Saka - to get over the line against Forest here.

Taiwo Awoniyi's City Ground winner not only ensured the first step of Manchester City's treble but also preserved Forest's top-flight status and he came off the bench to set up a grandstand finish here after Eddie Nketiah and Saka had struck in the first-half.

A half-hour delay to kick-off was caused by issues with the turnstiles and the new digital ticketing service at the Emirates Stadium.

Read More Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed due to new e-ticketing system failure at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on the eve of the game that he planned to rotate more this season, having felt the need to entrust a core group of seven or eight players to lead the title tilt last year.

He was good on his word as Gabriel Magalhaes was surprisingly dropped to the bench as Thomas Partey shifted to right-back, with his other two new recruits – Declan Rice and Kai Havertz – deployed in a three-man midfield.

There was cause for concern for Mikel Arteta, however, when summer signing Jurrien Timber limped off injured early in the second-half having initially hurt his knee in a challenge on the stroke of the interval.

Forest handed a debut to goalkeeper Matt Turner, who joined from Arsenal earlier this week, the United States international making his Premier League bow having failed to make the grade with the Gunners.

Nottingham Forest's Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard battle for the ball.

He nearly fluffed his lines as Nketiah closed him down and got his boot on a clearance, only for the ball to fly wide of the post, much to the relief of Turner.

Moments before, Forest had their best chance of the game but Brennan Johnson could only clip a shot off-target after breaking in behind the Arsenal backline.

Arsenal hit the front with 26 minutes on the clock, Gabriel Martinelli with a stunning pirouette that took two defenders out of the game, allowing Nketiah to fire home via a deflection off unwitting Forest skipper Joe Worrall.

Just six minutes later and the lead was doubled, William Saliba's enthusiasm to win the ball back high up the pitch resulting in the France centre-back finding Saka, who tucked home the sort of sumptuous finish he has now become synonymous with.

After Timber limped off, Forest saw more of the ball and Arsenal created less – although Rice forced two good saves out of Turner before a lightening break from a corner saw substitute Anthony Elanga streak forward and cross for Awoniyi to reduce the arrears with eight minutes remaining.

Arsenal ultimately took the three points but, given City's electric start the night before, Arteta will want improvements in perform to come sooner rather than later.

Arsenal: A.Ramsdale 6; T.Partey 7, B.White 6, W.Saliba 7, J.Timber 6 (T.Tomiyasu, 50, 6); D.Rice 7, M.Odegaard 7; K.Havertz 6; B.Saka 8, G.Martinelli 8 (G.Magalhaes, 86, 6); E.Nketiah 7 (L.Trossard, 73, 5).

Nottingham Forest: M.Turner 6; W.Boly 6, J.Worrall 5 (C.Wood, 90, 5), S.McKenna 6; S,Aurier 5, R.Yates 6, O.Mangala 5 (C.Kouyate, 5), O.Aina 6 (N.Williams, 72, 6); Danilo 5 (T.Awoniyi, 71, 7) M.Gibbs-White 6, B.Johnson 5 (A.Elanga, 80, 7).

Referee: Michael Oliver, 6.