Second-half Alessia Russo strike sends England into World Cup semi-final

Alessia Russo celebrates the winning goal for England (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 13:45
Rachel Steinberg, PA, Sydney

Alessia Russo fired England through to their third World Cup semi-final with a second-half strike to complete a 2-1 comeback over Colombia at a sold-out Stadium Australia.

Leicy Santos gave Colombia the lead when she looped an effort over Mary Earps after 44 minutes, but saw her opener cancelled out after Lauren Hemp pounced on an error by Colombian keeper Catalina Perez six minutes into first half stoppage time.

Georgia Stanway set up Russo’s low finish to hand the Lionesses the lead after 63 minutes, and while Colombia pushed forward against the European champions an equaliser ultimately proved just out of reach.

England will next face tournament co-hosts Australia, who beat France 7-6 on penalties in the early kick-off.

Colombia, who had eliminated world number two side Germany with a 2-1 victory in the group stage, looked to complete another giant-killing here.

The Lionesses, meanwhile, were without the services of Lauren James, with Ella Toone coming into Sarina Wiegman’s side while the Chelsea forward served the first game of her two-match suspension.

England#Womens World Cup 2023Place: InternationalPlace: UK
