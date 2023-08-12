Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed due to new e-ticketing system failure at the Emirates

Over 35,000 fans were still outside the ground close to kick-off time it has been reported.
DELAYED: Arsenal's clash with Forest has been delayed due to an e-ticketing system failure. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 12:41
Andrew Horgan

Arsenal's clash with Nottingham Forest has been delayed due to new e-ticketing system failure at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have introduced a new e-ticketing system for this season and it appears to have broken down shortly before their Premier League season openen.

It has been reported that over 35,000 fans were still outside the ground close to kick-off time, which has been delayed by at least half an hour as Arsenal’s IT Department attempt to rectify the issue.

"UPDATE: This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles," the Gunners confirmed on their official website.

