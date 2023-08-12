Manchester United's Fred set for Fenerbahce move

The 30-year-old midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and has made 213 appearances for the club
DEAL STRUCK: Manchester United's Fred is set for a move to Turkey. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 06:55
James Whelan

Fred is set to leave Manchester United after a deal worth up to €15million has been struck with Fenerbahce.

Fred is now heading to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, who have agreed a deal in principle worth an initial €10million, rising to a possible €15m (£12.9m).

The Brazil international, whose United contract was due to expire next summer, is flying out to Istanbul for a medical on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Manchester United can confirm an agreement in principle has been reached with Fenerbahce for the transfer of Fred.

"The Brazil international is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move.

"The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as a person and as a player.

"Everybody at the club would like to wish the very best of luck to Fred for the future, as we await confirmation that the deal is completed."

