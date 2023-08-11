Shelbourne claim point at the death against Shamrock Rovers

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shelbourne 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers are the benchmark for Shelbourne’s new billionaire owner Acun Ilicali to eclipse and he came to see for himself the scale of the task he’s set Damien Duff.

The man known as the Turkish Simon Cowell attached a series of lofty ambitions to his recent takeover of the club, primarily reestablishing the Reds as Ireland’s marquee club.

When they last enjoyed that mantle, coming within 45 minutes of reaching the Champions League group stage against Deportivo La Coruña 19 years ago, the dream of the late Ollie Byrne almost cost the club its existence.

Ilicali hasn’t put a timeframe on realising his ambition but himself and his entourage occupying the back two rows of the Tolka Park directors’ box could witness the incumbent they’re aiming to unseat.

Rovers, similar to their Dublin rivals, survived some financial and residency turmoil to reassert their dominance and remain on course to claim a first four-in-a-row of titles since their team of the mid-1980s set the template. Despite a late concession here, they retain a four-point buffer at the summit with nine games left.

They don’t have the glamour and windfall of the European group stages to complement their domestic endeavours that they balanced last year but possess the quality and experience to avoid crises when not at their best.

One well-worked set-piece that exposed Shelbourne’s deficiencies after 20 minutes put them ahead but they were undone at the same goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Gavin Molloy’s downward header was deserving of a Shels fightback engineered by Duff’s willingness to risk for reward in his substitutions.

Next up for Shels is matching Rovers off the pitch.

Ilicali, who also owns English Championship club Hull City, can look across the Liffey and admire how Rovers have retained most of their players on long-term deals while pilfering the best of the rest from their rivals, particularly Bohemians, to maintain continuity.

Since the handover was rubberstamped in late June, the main benefit to accrue from the shared ownership model has been the arrival of two loan players from Hull.

Will Jarvis and Harry Wood were both active in the final third but bar an early drive from the latter that was clearly designed to test a Rovers goalkeeper uncharacteristically suspect of late, there wasn’t much threat for the champions to withstand until the late flurry.

Rovers were comfortably in the lead during the first half - earned by Markus Poom ghosting in at the back post to bundle home Liam Burt’s cross - when a moment of sloppiness by Dan Clearly almost gifted the hosts a penalty.

Overplaying on the edge of his box, the centre-back allowed Shane Farrell nip in to dispossess and draw a foul.

Initially, it appeared that referee David Dunne had pointed to the spot but he settled for the free right on the 18-yard line and Wood’s effort was deflected wide.

Rory Gaffney’s slalomed dribble from left to right and subsequent shot was spilled and then saved by Conor Kearns early in the second half and the Rovers striker smashed another effort over the cross.

Substitute Darragh Nugent also blasted a chance wide but the Hoops seemed in control until the loyal Shels crowd were rewarded with an unlikely leveller right at the death to deliver a Hollywood finale.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson (Wilson 46), Molloy, Barrett, Griffin; Coyle, Lunney (Arubi 83), Wilson; Caffrey (Moylan 46), Wood, Jarvis; Farrell (Hakiki 70).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Kavanagh; Finn (Nugent 57), O’Neill, Watts, Poom; Burke (Towell 76), Burt (Greene 79); Gaffney (Kenny 76).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).