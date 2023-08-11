Man City get Premier League defence off to a flier after Haaland double

Premier League

Burnley 0 Man City 3

Erling Haaland and Manchester City ensured the new Premier League season looked ominously like the last one: the record-breaking striker scoring freely, with two first half goals, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions rampant.

Injury to Kevin De Bruyne was a slight worry for the visitors but Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side simply had no answer for a striker who looks in the mood to repeat last season’s 52-goal efforts.

To add to their woes, Burnley substitute Anass Zaroury was shown a red card deep in injury-time for a flying foul on Kyle Walker but, by then, Haaland had wreaked his customary havoc.

Bizarrely, TV footage showed Guardiola remonstrating with Haaland furiously as the teams left the field at the interval, and then wagging an aggressive finger at a cameraman who was filming the exchange.

All of which was more troublesome than anything Burnley had offered the defending champions and which indicated, in case any proof were needed, that Guardiola’s competitive juices are flowing as fast and deep as ever.

Haaland had failed to find the net in the last five games of City’s treble-winning season, and in last weekend’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, meaning that by the time minute four rolled around at Turf Moor, he had endured 481 minutes without a goal.

It surely came as no surprise to anyone who had witnessed his prolific campaign last year that a rejuvenated Haaland would make his very first touch of the game, and the new Premier League season, count.

De Bruyne floated a cross to the back of the Burnley area where Rodri had the space to head the ball across goal for Haaland to drive the ball in from seven yards.

Five Burnley defenders stood motionless between the towering Norwegian and their goal, a rabbit in the headlights approach to defending that Kompany’s defenders quickly need to rid themselves of.

The Burnley manager had admitted “this is the worst Burnley will be all season” before kick-off, an admission that a team featuring five new signings simply had not played enough football together.

But when De Bruyne sent a long-range shot flying just over the Burnley bar soon after the opening goal and then almost picked out Haaland with a far-post centre, Kompany’s pessimistic predictions looked in danger of being fulfilled.

But City optimism took a serious dent midway through the first half when De Bruyne, virtually unplayable to that point, pulled up with what, at first glance, appeared a recurrence of a hamstring injury which he sustained at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old playmaker had seen precious little pre-season action and his manager may well have been erring on the side of caution but it was a scare that Guardiola could have done without, less than half an hour into the new campaign.

Burnley, however, having survived their early calamity, were starting to show greater resilience and Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster both threatened the City goal after the champions committed defensive errors, misses that were rendered irrelevant on 35 minutes when Haaland, of course, doubled the lead.

It was another simple goal, as had been the first, and again came down the right; this time from Kyle Walker’s cross. Julian Alvarez selflessly touched the ball to Haaland and his team-mate swept a superb finish into the roof of the goal.

It also meant that, in two meetings with Burnley in the calendar year, Haaland had scored five goals in 99 minutes of play, a statistic with which Kompany will not have been too impressed.

Burnley fans who, in the first half had thrown objects at City’s Rico Lewis, got behind their team sufficiently after the restart for the hosts to offer sporadic threats.

But it was game management by numbers for City as they choked the life out of the contest and probed for a third - Haaland’s blocked shot and a Rodri header the closest they came until the 75th minute when it finally arrived.

A Phil Foden free-kick was only half cleared by Ameen Al-Dalkhil and, after Nathan Ake had sparked a scramble, Rodri converted from four yards.

Burnley (5-4-1): Trafford 7; Roberts 6, Al-Dalkhil 7, O’Shea 7, Beyer 6 (Manuel 73, 6), Vitinho 6; Koleosho 6 (Bruun Larsen 60, 7), Berge 6 (Brownhill 90), Cullen 6, Foster 8 (Redmond 90); Amdouni 7 (Zaroury 60, 5).

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6 (McAtee 90), Akanji 6, Ake 6 (Laporte 79, 5), Lewis 6 (Gvardiol 79, 5); Rodri 8; Silva 7, De Bruyne 7 (Kovacic 23, 7), Alvarez 6, Foden 7; Haaland 9 (Palmer 79, 5).

Referee: C Pawson 7