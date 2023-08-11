Treaty United keep alive outside chance of play-off spot

Finn Harps 0 Treaty United 1 (George 47)

Treaty United chalked up a fine away win over Finn Harps to keep alive their outside chances of a play-off spot while at the same time damaging those of the Ballybofey-based side.

Harps - whose five game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end earlier in the week when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat away to Athlone Town - were hoping to show some bouncebackability.

Having beaten the Limerick side twice already this season, expectations among the Finn Park faithful were high - but Treaty emerged as deserved winners, and this victory enabled them to leapfrog over the Donegal side.

Treaty made sweeping changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Galway as Dean George, Stephen Christopher, Enda Curran and Adam Lennon were all drafted in to start.

The first half was a tight affair with Adam Lennon looking liveliest for Treaty but their best chance fell to Curran who had a speculative effort on the volley from 25 yards out on the half hour.

At the other end, Sean O’Donnell and BJ Banda battled to conjure up chances for the home side but got little change from a well organised Treaty defence.

The second half was just two minutes old when Treaty went ahead with a low shot from George squeezing past Rory Kelly and into the net.

O’Donnell then had a chance for Harps but was denied by Corey Chambers before another opportunity fell for the Tommy Barrett managed side when Christopher and Lennon combined but Curran was unable to provide the finish required.

Lennon then went close again for the visitors as Treaty enjoyed a decent spell.

Coalan Porter almost equalised for Harps but his effort was cleared off the line by Mark Walsh on the hour.

Finn Harps: Kelly; Flood, Wara, Makinson (Farrar, 79), McCallion; McNamee, O’Donnell, Porter (McLaughlin, 67), Doherty (Hutchison, 56), Rainey; Banda.

Treaty United: Chambers; Devitt, O’Riordan, Ludden, Tallon (Armshaw, 80); Barry, Lennon (Nwankdo, 79), Christopher, Walsh; Curran (O’Shea, 71), George (Edogun, 71).

Referee: D. Murphy (Dublin).