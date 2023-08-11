St Pats and Bohs dent each others title ambitions in goalless draw

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Bohemians 0

A brilliant first half save from James Talbot and the frame of his goal, on the double, ultimately earned Bohemians a point at Richmond Park.

That said, Declan Devine's visitors might well have won it late on as they also hit the woodwork as this pulsating Dublin derby produced plenty of energy and endeavour if no goals.

While not the result either would have wanted in regard to an intriguingly developing title race, Shelbourne getting a late equaliser against Shamrock Rovers means second-placed St Patrick’s remain four points behind the champions with Bohemians a further point off.

Despite a lively end-to-end start, it was 10 minutes before either side got sight of goal.

That fell to Bohemians with skipper Keith Buckley picking out Jonathan Afolabi who turned adroitly only to see his powerful drive blocked by Saints’ captain Joe Redmond.

With a strong breeze at their back, Bohemians enjoyed a good deal of the early possession. But it was St Patrick’s who engineered the game’s first real opening on 18 minutes.

Kian Leavy’s ball into the area was laid off by Conor Carty for Chris Forrester to set up Jay McClelland. The low drive was brilliantly touched away low down to his left by Talbot.

The danger remained, though, with Leavy teeing up McClelland again whose shot was deflected over by Adam McDonnell for the home side’s first corner of the evening.

That energised St Patrick’s who were now seeing far more of the ball. And they had Bohemians’ defence in trouble again on 27 minutes from Jay McGrath’s ball over the top.

Opposite centre-back Kacper Radkowksi allowed the ball to bounce before failing to get enough purchase on his back header.

Though Carty pounced on the loose ball he was off balance and just couldn’t direct his lob over Talbot on target.

It was the 41st minute before Bohemians got their first shot on target, though Dean Lyness was scarcely worked in gathering Danny Grant’s low drive from Afolabi’s lay off.

Paddy Kirk then found Grant in a pocket of space again a minute before the break, but the shot flew wide of the far spot.

In a repeat of the first half, the action ebbed and flowed at each end on the resumption.

St Patrick’s midfielder Leavy shot wide having pounced on a loose ball before team-mate Adam Murphy made a terrific block on a ferocious drive from Bohemians’ Jordan Flores.

St Pat’s brought on Mason Melia and Tommy Lonergan to liven up their attack and it almost paid dividends within a couple of minutes.

Lonergan first hit the near post from a tight angle before Carty’s follow-up struck the same upright as Talbot’s goal somehow remained intact.

St Patrick’s then had a similar let off on 86 minutes when Bohemians' substitute James Akintunde powered a header from a Krystian Nowak cross against their crossbar.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Murphy, Leavy (Nolan, 63); McClelland (Longergan, 77), Forrester, Doyle (Melia, 77); Carty (McCormack, 86).

Bohemians: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (McManus, 77), Flores; Connolly (Akintunde, 69), Clarke (Coote, 89), Grant (McDaid, 69); Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).