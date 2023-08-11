Cork City drop two huge points in bid to avoid relegation playoff

Cork City 1 (Bargary 26) UCD 1 (Kinsella Bishop 66)

Cork City frittered away their best chance to snap a winless streak which now stretches to eight league games and increasingly threatens to send them into a relegation play-off.

They enjoyed routine domination for an hour against UCD but when it came to the crunch, they failed to sustain those endeavours and departed to boos from a portion of the home crowd.

The Students picked up just their second away point in 14 games this season and even left with the feeling they could’ve pinched a better result in a finale that seesawed from end to end.

The best of the late chances came from Seán Brennan’s dipping shot which Ollie Byrne was alive to tip over.

The hosts were further blessed when Gavin Colfer whistled back a cynical Cian Coleman foul as a three-man overlap emerged.

With their next two games against Drogheda United (8th) and Sligo Rovers (7th), City have one last chance to get one over on their play-off rivals before the run-in. They are five points behind Drogs, with an extra game played, and six off Rovers.

Top-scorer Ruairí Keating returned off the bench to a standing ovation following a period of compassionate leave, while there was a full debut for free-agent recruit Ben Worman, who tried to the bitter end.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Cambridge United, was the first to test Lorcan Healy and from the resulting corner, Josh Honohan turned the ball towards goal only for Evan Osam to clear off the line.

Cian Bargary linked up well with Kevin Čustović when countering down the right and curled a shot just over before Honohan connected with another corner, again just a foot too high.

Cork City supporters during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with UCD at Turner's Cross.

A goal seemed inevitable as City probed with crosses from either flank. From one such Worman delivery, the breakthrough arrived – although it should have been prevented.

The deflected cross didn’t fall perfectly to Bargary and his improvised shot should have been scooped up by Healy but it escaped under his hands and between his legs to find the net.

The chances kept coming. Jaze Kabia rolled one inches outside the post after spinning his man and Barry Coffey headed another off target.

Into the second period and City kept creating, initially at least.

A fine move over the top saw the goal open up for Coffey but he shot straight at Healy before Worman pulled the next wide.

City didn’t keep pushing, though, and allowed UCD back into in when switching off at the back. Daniel Norris was given too much time to place a low cross in behind which substitute Danu Kinsella Bishop swept past Byrne.

Suddenly, the visitors sensed an opportunity. Norris headed wide and Kinsella Bishop stung Byrne’s palms.

Some respite arrived as Keating had a shot deflected behind and Coleman’s header from that corner was blocked by his own man.

The basement side came again with Donal Higgins and Brennan shooting at Byrne, while Worman continued to lead City advances with two shots and creating two more for Bargary and Coffey but none overly worried Healy.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Čustović, C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan (J O’Donovan 86); R Stanulevičius (R Keating 69), A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey, B Worman; J Kabia (T Owolabi 77).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, J Keaney, E Osam, A Wells; D Keane, A Verdon; B Barr (D Higgins 63), S Brennan, D Norris; J Doyle (D Kinsella Bishop 55).

Referee: G Colfer.