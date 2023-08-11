Daniel Kelly's header boosts Dundalk's European hopes

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Dundalk gave their European hopes a huge boost as Daniel Kelly’s 10th minute header saw them get the better of struggling Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were far from their best on the night but the Bit O Red were unable to take advantage as they have now won just two of their last 10 matches.

It was the visitors who were first to threaten in the ninth minute. Stefan Radosavljevic’s cross wasn’t dealt with and it managed to find Pedro Martelo unmarked at the back post but the Portugeuse could only head back across goal and wide.

That miss was to prove crucial as Dundalk took the lead at the other end a minute later. Archie Davies found space on the right to hang up a brilliant cross which Kelly headed in at the back post for his 30th goal for the club.

To their credit, the Bit O Red were the most threatening after that and they almost drew level on 26 minutes when Radosavljevic grazed the top of the crossbar.

Substitute Fabrice Hartmann then went close to an equaliser on 64 minutes when his free kick from the left almost crept in at the near post, with Nathan Shepperd having to scramble it away at the last moment.

The visitors were unlucky not to have a penalty five minutes later when Liivak went down in the box under a clumsy challenge from substitute Johannes Yli-Kokko, with Shepperd having to make late saves from Martelo and Kailin Barlow to ensure the win.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie, Annesley, Muller (Leahy 70); Malley, Sloggett (Lewis 83); Kelly, Horgan (Yli-Kokko 67), O’Kane; Hoban (Martin 83).

Sligo Rovers: Walsh; Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Morahan; Browning (Barlow 74), Bolger (Hutchinson 74); Brannefalk (Hartmann 59), Cawley (O’Sullivan 59), Radosavljevic; Martelo.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).