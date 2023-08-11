Wexford battle back from two goals down to defeat Kerry

Wexford 3 Kerry 2

Two goals in a two minutes handed Wexford a dramatic victory and three crucial points over Kerry in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

It was Kerry who applied the early pressure with Kennedy Aluwa threatening down the centre. He saw an effort drift just past the right post as the home defence retreated.

Wexford, needing a win to protect their fifth place promotion playoff spot, started rather slowly with little quality ball coming out of midfield.

As Wexford pressed forward, Kerry set up a quick counter attack as the ball reached Kennedy Aluwa. There seemed little on but Oluwa decided the direct route with a tremendous thirty metre shot which found the corner to give his side the lead after nine minutes..

Eoin Kenny played himself into a good position with some neat footwork on the edge of the area but saw his shot deflected over the top by the outstretched leg of Sean O'Connell for a fruitless corner kick.

While Kenny and Oluwa were a constant threat to the visitors, the nearest the home side came to scoring was when defender Cian Barrett headed a cross against his own man leaving Corban Piper to head the rebound over the top.

Wexford did most of the early second half pressing but were lacking creativity up front and were easily frustrated by the visitor's back four.

Kennedy Amechi, who had been tormenting the home defence, made it 0-2 after 59 minutes. Shortly after Mason saved excellently from Hanafin, it was Amechi who reacted quickest to steer the breaking ball to the net.

Wexford handed themselves a lifeline two minutes later when Ethan Boyle saw his effort squirm through a packed goalmouth to make it 1-2.

In a dramatic two minute spell, Wexford rocked the visitors right back on their heels. On 79 minutes Aaron Dobbs made it 2-2 with a fine effort from the edge of the box, while two minutes later sub Danny Furlong tucked away a penalty giving the hosts a dramatic 3-2 lead which they managed to hold to the end.

Wexford: O. Mason, B Lynch, E. Boyle B McCann ( A Doran 66) E Kenny, A Dobbs ( L Lovic 84), C Piper, K Corbally, C O'Malley, L Briwne, T Oluwa (D Furlong 54).

Kerry: L Axworthy Duggan, S O'Connell, A Ainscough (M Keane 76), S Kennedy ( S McGrath (46), L Williams, M Coughlan, C Barrett, R Teahan ( R Vasiu 46),, J Hanafin, C Brosnan ( R Kelleher 69), K Amechi ( L Gaxha 66).

Referee: Chris Sheehan.