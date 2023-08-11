Ronan Coughlan breaks goalscoring record as Waterford draw with Galway

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Waterford FC 2 Galway United 2

Ronan Coughlan rewrote the history books on the double as he broke the SSE Airtricity First Division goalscoring and the all-time Waterford FC record for the amount of goals in a single season as his brace brought his tally to 31, but it was Galway substitute Francely Lomboto that spoilt the party at the RSC.

When it looked as if the Blues striker, who left the field in the 90th-minute to a standing ovation, had scored the winning goals in the first-half, the league leaders levelled deep into added time when Lomboto blasted home inside a crowded area after a David Hurley free into the area wasn’t dealt with by the hosts.

It was a quite incredible start to the game as Waterford struck the front inside 20 seconds when Coughlan won the ball off David Hurley before feeding the ball into the feet of Roland Idowu, who played the ball out right for Christie Pattisson, and his cross to the back post saw Coughlan steer a right-footed finish past Brendan Clarke.

Galway were back on level terms on 16 minutes when Hurley swung over a left-wing cross that saw Stephen Walsh knock the ball back into the path of Killian Brouder, and he beat Blues keeper Sam Sargeant with a left-footed finish to the far corner from 12 yards.

The all-time First Division league record held by Wexford’s Danny Furlong since 2015 and the Waterford club record held by Jimmy Gauld since the 1954/55 season were broken in stunning fashion by the Limerick man six minutes later.

Connor Parsons sent over a left-wing cross that was blocked by Brouder into the path of Barry Baggley, who put a brilliant ball on the head of record breaker Coughlan, and he directed a super header to near corner past a helpless Clarke.

Waterford thought that they had done enough to win it, but that was all to change in the third of five added minutes as Lomboto sent the Galway fans in the 1953 attendance home happy with a point that looked highly unlikely for long periods.

Waterford FC: Sargeant, O’Keeffe, Phillips, Nolan, Burke, Baggley (Atakayi ’77), Perry, Pattisson (Akachukwu ’69), Idowu, Parsons (Cantwell ’90), Coughlan (Cresswell ’90).

Galway United: Clarke, Horgan (O’Connor ’42), Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (O’Reilly ’81), McCormack (Manley ’86), McCarthy, Dervin (Lomboto ’46), Manning (Aouachria ’46), Hurley, Walsh.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).