Bray Wanderers snatch draw at the death against Cobh Ramblers

CAN'T MISS: Cobh Rambler's Wilson Waweru slots home the second goal after rounding Bray Wanderers' 'keeper Matthew Connor during the SSE Aitricity First Division game at St Colman's Park. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 21:49
Jack McKay

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cobh Ramblers 3 Bray Wanderers 3 

Cobh Ramblers were left heartbroken as Almirall’s late free kick saw Bray snatch a draw in the League of Ireland First Division at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

The hosts had a great opportunity early on, as Lee Steacy kicked a superb ball over the top to Jack Doherty. The Rams striker controlled it down, but he was fouled inside the box, just as he was about to pull the trigger.

He converted the penalty with class, drilling it into the bottom corner, leaving Matthew Connor with no chance.

The Bray goalkeeper kept his side in it though, as he made two brilliant saves to deny Rams winger Wilson Waweru from getting on the scoresheet.

Connor was rewarded for his efforts after half an hour, as Dane Massey’s sublime curling effort on the edge of the box saw the Seagulls equalise.

The hosts replied instantly, as Browne passed to the running Waweru, who dribbled around the goalkeeper and poked it home to get them back in front.

Waweru got on the end of Mikie Rowe’s 73rd minute cross and smashed it into the roof of the net, but Bray responded after three minutes, as Darren Craven played a low cross into the box that was finished off by Ben Feeney.

The Seagulls managed to steel a point with Guillermo Almirall’s incredible 93rd minute free kick.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy, Browne, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Phillips (Holland 84), Doherty (Larkin 88), Rowe, O’Brien (Eguaibor 82), Abbott.

Bray Wanderers: Connor; Crowley, Omorehiomwan, Massey, Feeney (O’Sullivan 79), Thompson (Walker 79), Craven, Murphy, Almirall, Mahdy, Quinn.

Referee: Paul Norton.

