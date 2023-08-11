Dion Fanning: The Premier League’s amorality tale makes resistance futile

The Premier League has always made one big bet. You might recoil at the brashness, you might be dismayed by the greed and staggered by the shamelessness. You might even fume about the absence of morals.

Well, the Premier League doesn’t care because none of that matters if you also find that you are unable to pull yourself away. The Premier League asks one question to trump your concerns: Are you not entertained?

For 30 years, English football — and those leagues that have tried to match it — have bet big that when that question is asked the answer will keep people coming back for more.

The realisation was that it was entertainment, not sport. The football itself would cause enough debates, but the issues around it, the subplots and dramas would drive audiences in a way football on its own never could.

In this, it was a trailblazer. Sport as entertainment became politics as entertainment and then hatred as entertainment. Tribalism, as we know it on social media, found fullest expression through sport long before Brexit and Donald Trump and the other internet armies mobilised.

The greatest ongoing example of this social media anger in football is the transfer market, an endorphin-driven arena where fantasy mingles with reality for some fans in the same way some viewers used to find it difficult to distinguish between the Mitchell Brothers in Eastenders and the actors who played them.

Transfers do have a material effect on teams of course, but the mania that surrounds them rarely acknowledges the risk.

Instead, they must be treated as absolutes, a potential signing is either a saviour or the transfer — if it doesn’t happen — that prevented the club achieving all that was possible in this land of dreams.

Early in the summer, Liverpool completed without fuss the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as they rebuilt their midfield. The departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho altered their squad but these early signings were forgotten in the desperation of early August from their supporters to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

If Liverpool complete the signing for a British record — and that is in doubt — of Moises Caicedo, it remains to be seen if he can have the impact of Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk or will be rebranded as a project player like Darwin Nunez.

Friday night’s opening Premier League game could be seen as an afterthought compared to the day’s drama with Harry Kane leaving the Premier League and Liverpool appearing to gazump Chelsea (or vice versa) in the pursuit of Caicedo.

Kane was reportedly torn because of his desire to claim the Premier League goalscoring record, even if the fact that this is a record cherished by Alan Shearer should underline its irrelevance.

Last January, Chelsea, driven by the money of Clearlake Capital and the determination of Todd Boehly to establish himself as one of the game’s great characters, spent more in the transfer market than the clubs of Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and La Liga combined. The calamity was immediate.

Chelsea had to use two dressing rooms to accommodate the players they brought in and they formed a squad that was unbalanced and drifting. Among the players they signed was Enzo Fernandez for €121 million who had helped Argentina win the World Cup, but had only played 29 games in European club football before his transfer.

Chelsea have spent the summer trying to reshape their squad. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic are among those who have left. Caicedo is a player they have identified as one who could make a difference. But in the world shaped in part by Todd Boehly, Brighton demanded £100 million, a price that needed another club in the negotiation. Liverpool, driven in part by the mounting anger of their supporters, outbid Chelsea on Thursday night. And on it goes.

Arsenal had already spent more than €100 million on Declan Rice. Kai Havertz might struggle if supporters expect goals from a €75 million forward but Jurrien Timber is a smart signing in defence.

Arsenal surprised many including themselves with the strength of their challenge last season but they have also learned what they need from that failure. There will be more demands on them this season, but they may be the team to push City again.

While their challengers engaged in the frenzy of the market, Pep Guardiola’s side were evolving again. It is another example of their power that they quietly spent €75 million on Josko Gvardiol and are in negotiations with West Ham for Lucas Paqueta who might cost a similar sum.

City have lost a key player in Ilkay Gundogan but they can still dominate, even if it is likely to be another season where the 115 charges brought by the Premier League hang over the club and lead to legitimate questions about their achievements, including last season’s treble.

If Manchester United’s signings come off, they might continue to make progress that was clear under Erik Ten Hag last season and they could give Guardiola's side a real challenge.

This week United’s defender Raphael Varane criticised the Premier League’s plans for longer injury time, wondering if anybody listened to the players.

“Despite our previous feedback, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100 per cent to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

This is not part of the deal and while Varane’s points are valid, the television audience is the one that concerns the Premier League, not the players or the travelling supporters who might find that trains are missed as 100-minute games become common.

But the Premier League, above all else, needs a competitive season. They will be inviting tenders for the new TV deal this year. The pre-sale talk has been about the most competitive market ever thanks to the arrival of streaming services on the scene, but they might not be the bet they once were given their own ongoing difficulties.

The transfer market was doing its bit for entertainment as the new season edged closer Friday, but if Manchester City dominate again, it will be hard to make the case for entertainment.

Liverpool’s desperation to sign a player was clear. The departure of Fabinho and Henderson had driven this need, but it also highlighted a blurring of the lines of morality. Henderson was rightly criticised for what was considered his hypocrisy in going to Saudi Arabia. A vocal and committed supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, he had chosen to go to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Henderson’s previous views, undoubtedly sincerely held, also promoted him as the type of captain a club like Liverpool would be keen to possess.

This elevated him as a leader and increased his worth to Liverpool. Henderson’s personality was seen as critical in the Liverpool dressing room. Few would argue that his talents over the last season were critical on the field.

Henderson became more valuable to Saudi Arabia and Al Ettifaq than he was to Liverpool and, as he recognised where his value lay, those previous statements became worthless. Yet few wondered if Liverpool were right to sell to Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition of 80 per cent of Newcastle United by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was an indication of the ambition of the country in terms of sport. The Premier League received “legally binding assurances” that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not control the club.

Eddie Howe’s inability to answer questions about the Saudi regime with anything close to intelligence, as well as the rationalisation of their supporters who welcomed the takeover, made Newcastle a club that cravenly represented the threat to sport from state-owned clubs.

But now the lines are less clear. It was easy to oppose the LIV Golf project when LIV Golf was a separate, ersatz entity, but when they merged with the PGA, the questions for golf fans became harder.

Saudi money is now funding the clubs that hope to compete with the state-owned entities. Newcastle United may soon be an afterthought in the global mission of Saudi Arabia and sport. The Premier League, which sees only the money they bring to the table, may yet regret these dalliances.

They are being played at their own game and, as has been the case with the Premier League’s rise to dominance, resistance can appear to be futile.