Manchester United delay Mason Greenwood decision to consult World Cup players

Manchester United are yet to announce their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future because they are continuing to consult key stakeholders and want their women’s team players who are still at the World Cup to be part of the process.

Three England players, Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, remain at the World Cup and that is a major factor in the time being taken. England play their quarter-final on Saturday and if they win they would stay until the weekend of 19-20 August.