Manchester United delay Mason Greenwood decision to consult World Cup players

Club want players still at World Cup to be part of consultation.
Mason Greenwood.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 14:28
Jamie Jackson

Manchester United are yet to announce their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future because they are continuing to consult key stakeholders and want their women’s team players who are still at the World Cup to be part of the process.

Three England players, Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, remain at the World Cup and that is a major factor in the time being taken. England play their quarter-final on Saturday and if they win they would stay until the weekend of 19-20 August.

United had hoped to make public the decision on whether Greenwood will be allowed to continue at the club before their first Premier League game at home to Wolves on Monday. But it is understood the executives regard making the correct decision as more important than an arbitrary deadline. United are consulting stakeholders including major sponsors, the football department and supporters, whose views will be gathered via the fans’ advisory board.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and in October of that year he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges and they were dropped in February.

The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022 and has a contract to 2025, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

Guardian

