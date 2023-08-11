Tottenham give Harry Kane permission to fly to Munich to complete Bayern switch

Tottenham have given Harry Kane permission to fly to Germany to complete his proposed move to Bayern Munich.

The England captain is set to undergo a medical ahead of a reported £95million switch to the Bundesliga champions.

The PA news agency understands reports that Spurs had refused the 30-year-old permission to fly out to Munich are false.

Kane is thought to be valued at £120million by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (Mike Egerton/PA)

But there could still be some small conditions to change in the deal to prise the striker away from the Premier League.

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, meaning he would be free to leave for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to value the striker closer to £120m, but the risk of the club’s star asset departing for nothing in under a year has underscored negotiations with Bayern.

Kane had reportedly been keen to stay in England in order to pursue Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record of 260.

He has scored 213 goals in the top flight since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

Kane was the subject of interest from Manchester United earlier in the summer, but they opted instead to target less costly alternatives in a bid to stay within their transfer budget.

Spurs supporters sang “we want you to stay” during Sunday’s 5-1 friendly victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

The north Londoners begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday.