Harry Kane ready to accept Bayern Munich move and leave Tottenham

Kane held further talks with Bayern over four-year contract
A people carrier arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield. Harry Kane has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical with Bayern Munich, according to reports. 

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 09:16
Jacob Steinberg

Harry Kane is ready to conclude his move to Bayern Munich and bring an end to his 19-year stay at Tottenham.

Bayern had a bid that could be worth almost £100m accepted for the striker on Thursday but were left sweating over whether the transfer would go ahead. Kane was weighing up whether to move to Germany and there was a chance of him deciding to stay at Spurs for another year, even though his contract expires next summer.

After a day of further talks, however, it is understood Kane has decided to join the German champions. The England captain, who is Thomas Tuchel’s top target, has been given permission to undergo a medical and is expected to sign a four-year deal.

Tottenham offered Kane a new contract that would double his £200,000-a-week terms and their chairman, Daniel Levy, turned down several bids from Bayern before accepting a fee that smashes the Bundesliga club’s €80m transfer record. Bayern are understood to have matched the £400,000-a-week wages offered by Spurs.

Guardian

