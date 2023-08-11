Premier League team guide: Man City are going for four-in-a-row, can anyone upset them?

ARSENAL

Last season’s position: 2nd

Prospects:

Nobody doubts Arsenal’s seriousness these days. For several years they had flown by the seat of their pants but their dealings this summer have been con ducted with chilling efficiency. Mikel Arteta’s top targets were identified and bedded in by the time they set sail for their pre-season tour, meaning that they should be ready to go when Nottingham Forest visit on Saturday. It is as serene a camp as anyone can remember and the luxury for Arteta is that, finally, he can improve his squad with careful tweaks rather than an overhaul.

Key players/weak links:

How long will it take Kai Havertz to recover from Chelsea’s attempts to use him as a battering ram striker? Arteta has to find a quick way to get an influential return on the £65m. Losing Jesus from the openers was a blow, and we could also do with the likes of Cozier-Duberry easing our reliance on Saka.

We need to sign…

Pretty much every fan at every club dreams of adding a 20+ goals striker. Ivan Toney would be beautiful, even with his ban running until January. But with the Kroenke piggybank already smashed, and with Vieira still to prove his merit, I won’t moan if we conclude our business with Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

One to watch:

Ethan Nwaneri became the top flight’s youngest player when Arteta gave him a late run-out at Brentford last September. The manager was accused of pulling a gimmick in some quarters but, sooner or later, the naysayers will be made to look daft. It may even be this season: the diminutive, richly gifted attacking midfielder provided some highlights-reel moments in pre-season against Nuremberg and the road is clear for Arsenal to develop him further after they fended off Chelsea’s interest to agree his first professional deal. That does not kick in until Nwaneri turns 17 in March, but a couple of Carabao Cup sightings are far from impossible before then.

*Nick Ames and Bernard Azulay (online@gooner.com; @GoonerN5)

ASTON VILLA

Last season’s position: 7th.

Prospects:

The overriding sense inside Aston Villa is that if Unai Emery was capable of completely reshaping the club inside six months last season, leading them into Europe after quickly extinguishing relegation fears, then what might be feasible this campaign? Emery’s body of work in Birmingham to date has been hugely impressive and since the end of the season the owners have rewarded him with greater autonomy, a chance to continue what has been a mini-revolution of sorts. Emery’s fingerprints are everywhere you look, with the highly respected Monchi arriving as president of football operations, in effect a technical director, while he has appointed scouts and promoted Damian Vidagany, a right-hand man last season, to the role of director of football operations. Have strengthened the spine with the arrivals of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, a versatile forward with searing pace who was Emery’s primary attacking target.

Key players/weak links:

Injuries to Martínez or Watkins would be hard, but there’s a long list of improving young players, so competition for places will be fierce. Jaden Philogene-Bidace is a shirt-seller’s dream and may prove an unexpected diamond.

We need to sign…

Olsen isn’t the most convincing backup keeper. We may also need some ballast at right-back – but if the window closed tomorrow, I think Emery would still be pleased.

One to Watch:

Emery invited Kadan Young to dip his toes into the first team last season and the 17-year-old has looked bright this pre-season, his blistering pace his primary weapon. The England U17 international was part of the Villa squad that travelled to the US this summer but first caught Emery’s eye during a training camp in Dubai last winter and subsequently featured on the bench in the league. At home playing as a winger in Emery’s favoured 4-3-3 system, Young is highly regarded and could be given the chance to make his debut. While one Young has left this summer, another is only just getting started in claret and blue.

*Ben Fisher and Jonathan Pritchard.

BOURNEMOUTH

Last season’s position: 15th

Prospects:

It has been a summer of statements from Bournemouth, some more surprising than others. From the appointment of Andoni Iraola – their first foreign manager – as head coach to the arrivals of Milos Kerkez and Justin Kluivert, players with impressive pedigree. And they are not finished yet, with a midfielder top of their shopping list. Iraola brings an exciting organised chaos to the way his teams play, and the spending has been positive: winger Justin Kluivert, left-back Milos Kerkez and French midfield prospect Romain Faivre all look good, with more to come. The owners seem to be delivering on their pledge to make the club thrive rather than just survive. “Always advance, never retreat” is their mantra – we’re buying into that.

Key players/weak links:

The all-round ability and forward play of Dominic Solanke will be key to any success. Philip Billing also scored and assisted plenty in crucial games last season. Marcus Tavernier is a real talent, too. But we’ve yet to see the best of Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traorè.

We need to sign…

Alex Scott, Max Aarons and Tyler Adams would all definitely improve us.

One to watch:

Perhaps best known as a Football Manager wonderkid, it was apt Bournemouth used the video game to announce Illya Zabarnyi’s arrival in January. He is an imposing Ukraine international who cost £24m and while the centre-back only made a handful of top-flight appearances last season there is a sense this will be the one when he commands a spot in the starting XI. Signed from Dynamo Kyiv, he played every game for Ukraine at Euro 2022, when he was part of the team that lost to England in the quarter-finals.

*Ben Fisher and Jeff Hayward (Back of the Net podcast; @afcbpodcast)

BRENTFORD

Last season’s position: 9th

Prospects:

Brentford have built their own data-driven recruitment system that they refuse to share with others, although the club hierarchy hate the “Moneyball” tag. From the outside, signings have been steady rather than spectacular. The arrival of Nathan Collins is a welcome one, and £11m looks excellent value for goalkeeper Mark Flekken. They have also secured their interests with the loan deal to Arsenal of David Raya. The obvious dark cloud is Ivan Toney’s ban until January, but I’d like to think we’ll handle it: young players such as Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter can help fill the gap.

Key players/weak links:

Bryan Mbeumo will again be key in Toney’s absence, Ben Mee is a rock and Rico Henry remains one of the best leftbacks in the UK. Christian Nørgaard was really missed on the US tour – he wasn’t there due to the birth of his child – but 18-year-old winger Michael Olakigbe really impressed. Definitely one to watch.

We need to sign…

It feels like we’ve been needing a backup left-back ever since the year dot. But the big uncertainty, at least until the winter, is up front. Hopefully Schade, signed from Freiburg in January, can step up.

One to watch:

Romeo Beckham, son of David, may have made the headlines after joining Brentford’s B team from Inter Miami this summer, but another new addition has a better shot of breaking into the first XI. Kim Ji-soo, a South Korean centre-back who made the team of the tournament at the recent Under-20 World Cup, looks a snip at around £500,000 after signing from K League Two side Seongnam. *Michael Butler and Billy Grant, Beesotted; @BillyTheBee99.

BRIGHTON

Last season’s position: 6th

Prospects:

Having already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, uncertainty over the future of midfield general Moisés Caicedo has been the only distraction for Brighton fans still basking in their unprecedented success. The question now is whether a squad that has so far been augmented with the purchases of Brazilian forward João Pedro from Watford for a club record £30m and £17m goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht can withstand the rigours of a European campaign alongside the intense Premier League schedule.

Key players/weak links:

The whole city is praying that Moisés Caicedo will stay: if he does, he’ll be key. As will Lewis Dunk - again. Hopefully João Pedro will settle quickly, and much is expected of Simon Adingra: he scored two stunning goals in the States and, while on loan at Tony Bloom’s Belgian club last season, was held in higher regard than even Kaoru Mitoma. There is so much young talent here to watch out for: Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson, Yasin Ayari, Cameron Peupion, Jack Hinshelwood and our 18-year-old Argentina international Facundo Buonanotte. No weak links.

We need to sign…

Maybe another defender, because Chelsea, who are becoming almost as loathsome as Palace, won’t let us have Levi Colwill. He was outstanding on loan for us, adored at the Amex and there could be no better place for him to develop.

One to watch:

Enciso picked up the Premier League’s goal of the season award for his incredible long-range strike against Manchester City, while Buonanotte, the Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari and Odel Offiah – nephew of the rugby league legend Martin – are all tipped for the top. But it is the Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson that stands out after his impressive return of six goals in only 10 Premier League starts last season, including two against Southampton that sealed European qualification. Ferguson, who signed a five-year contract extension in April, doesn’t turn 19 until October and could emerge as one of the world’s best young players if he can steer clear of injuries.

*Ed Aarons and Steph Fincham

BURNLEY

Last season’s position:

Championship winners.

Prospects:

The summer window has been a touch frustrating for Burnley. Last season’s star man Nathan Tella has not returned from Southampton because his employers feel he could repeat his Championship antics to help the Saints get back into the Premier League. Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have completed permanent moves after being on loan. Nathan Redmond arrived to bring some much-needed Premier League experience, while a number of young players with high potential have been snapped up. James Trafford joins from Manchester City and 22-year-old Zeki Amdouni was bought from Basel. The test will be to see how these players react to stepping up to playing in, arguably, the best league in the world.

Key players/weak links:

We’ll need to lean on our more experienced players at times, but a lot of our threat will come from out wide: Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury are more than capable of winning games with a piece of brilliance. We’re building a talented young squad, signing players such as Zeki Amdouni and Luca Koleosho to add to the younger home-grown players such as Lewis Richardson, Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe.

We need to sign…

It would make sense to add a left-back to replace Ian Maatsen who was on loan last season, and I’d really like a strong, mobile midfielder, and a striker too. But generally the squad is looking good and balanced.

One to watch:

After securing his big-money move from Man City and saving a last-minute penalty to win the European Under-21 Championship, James Trafford will get his shot at the Premier League. The 20-year-old is not short of confidence and will be unfazed by stepping up to the top flight – he is likely to have a busy season between the sticks but he will embrace it.

*Will Unwin and Tony Scholes, UptheClarets.com; @utcdotcom

CHELSEA

Last season’s position: 12th

Prospects:

There’s cautious optimism here. We’re finally having the big clearout that’s been needed for a couple of years, and Pochettino’s general approach has been refreshing: it feels like we finally have an elite manager again. We’ve been seeing in friendlies an increase in fitness and performance and the squad seems to be bonding well. With no European football there’s everything to play for domestically.

Key players/weak links:

Reece James and Enzo Fernández but the loss of Christopher Nkunku is a disaster. This is a young team so we’ll need calm heads among the exuberance – just as much as we need patience from the fans. Hopefully Lewis Hall will get chances if he isn’t loaned out, and Levi Colwill needs to live up to his rave reviews and the trust the club is putting in him. Cucurella remains a weak link: he has to show he’s worthy of a squad place.

We need to sign…

Moisés Caicedo is a must in a lightweight midfield, and another striker would make a real difference. I’d like Ivan Toney: an advance January signing who’s already a proven scorer at this level.

One to watch:

There is understandable excitement around Levi Colwill after the defender’s impressive year on loan at Brighton. With Wesley Fofana injured and Kalidou Koulibaly sold to Al-Hilal, there is room for a newcomer in Pochettino’s defence. Colwill, who is quick, strong, positionally aware and good on the ball, is ready to establish himself at Chelsea.

*Paul Baker (in memory of Trizia Fiorellino)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Last season’s position: 11th

Prospects:

There’s two ways to look at this. Glass half-empty: Zaha has gone, Olise is injured for the first two months, and Eze is rumoured not to be signing a new deal. Glass half-full: Roy Hodgson and his team are back at the helm, we haven’t (yet) lost any of our stars other than Wilf, and we’ve made good signings in Jefferson Lerma and the potentially hugely exciting Brazilian teenager Matheus França from Flamengo. It could add up to another entertaining season.

Key players/weak links:

Marc Guéhi continues to go from strength to strength at the back, and Eze has looked unbelievably sharp in pre-season. Jes Rak-Sakyi might get a chance to impress having done so well out on loan last season, and Naouirou Ahamada is also pushing to feature.

We need to sign…

As always we’re desperate for a quality striker. Eddie Nketiah has been continually linked.

One to watch:

While there has been plenty of excitement over the impending arrival of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus França from Flamengo, a homegrown player who could follow in Zaha’s footsteps is also setting pulses racing. Charlton’s manager, Dean Holden, certainly rates Jesurun RakSakyi after the winger’s loan spell at the Valley last season. The 20-year-old was named as Charlton’s player of the year after some dazzling displays and was also nominated for the League One award despite his tender years.

Chris Waters @Clapham_Grand and Ed Aarons.

EVERTON

Last season’s position: 17th

Prospects:

In what will likely be our final complete season at Goodison Park, far from anticipating a campaign befitting the stadium’s glorious past, Evertonians face a season of anxiety – particularly if the long-mooted investment by MSP and the removal of Bill Kenwright fails to materialise. After the Palace game kept us up in 2022 the cry was “never again”; after the Bournemouth game last season “never again” was mixed with the incredible sight and sound of 37,000 Evertonians roaring “sack the board” at the four empty seats in the director’s box - seats which have been empty since January and will remain so unless significant change is made in the next week. We remain a club in absolute crisis, strategically, operationally and financially.

Key players/weak links:

Pickford, Tarkowski, McNeil are the three reliable quality players. We expect good things from James Garner; Gueye will provide consistency. experience and reliability. Above all else we need the return of a fit Calvert-Lewin who not only provides goals but a focal point for the whole team. The signing of Ashley Young may prove a masterstroke but is a reflection of the dire circumstances in which we find ourselves.

We need to sign…

We’re scouring the free agent and loan markets for fullbacks, wingers and goalscorers.

One to watch:

Jarrad Branthwaite. With the injury-prone but influential Yerry Mina leaving on a free, and Everton opting against making Conor Coady’s loan deal permanent, there is an opportunity for the 21-year-old to press his claims. The Carlisle-born central defender blossomed on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season, making 36 appearances for a side that won the Dutch Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

*The Esk TheEsk.org; @TheEsk and Andy Hunter

FULHAM

Last season’s position: 10th

Prospects:

Last season’s top-10 finish should have teed us up nicely. But this is Fulham, and it’s been yet another muddled pre-season, only this time with added interference from the Saudis. We’ve had Willian agreeing terms with Al-Shabab two weeks after signing a new deal with us and Al-Hilal still waving cash at Mitrovic. Even Marco Silva seemed to be up for grabs. It’s been unsettling.

Key players/weak links:

Despite all that, the squad’s spirit seems high, galvanised by the boss’s decision to stay. If Palhinha can shrug off his injury we’ll be fine, especially with the super Bernd Leno in goal. As for Mitro, who knows? Ream and Pereira are almost matchfit again after nasty injuries. There’s concern, though, over whether we’ll have a settled centre-back pair with Tosin possibly on the move. But surely Bassey will prove a great signing… We had a glimpse of promising young defender Luc De Fougerolles preseason, and Luke Harris might figure more, too.

We need to sign…

Strength in depth. We have to build and reaffirm that we belong at the top table. OK, so Harry Kane is unlikely to come our way, but Demarai Gray and Fluminense’s André might, as could Callum Hudson-Odoi.

One to watch:

Fulham supporters have been waiting some years for the breakthrough of the 20-year-old Jay Stansfield, who has an awesome goalscoring record at junior level. Last season he made some early appearances for the first team until he was sent on loan to Exeter in League One, the club where his late father, Adam, was a club legend, playing across the front line. Whether this can be his breakthrough season – or another loan – may depend upon Mitrovic’s whereabouts, and those who replace the Serb.

*David Lloyd @DMLTOOFIF and John Brewin

LIVERPOOL

Last season’s position: 5th

Prospects:

New season, new hope, new optimism. We’ve got a new-look midfield, but the strikers and defence remain the same, and if our big players can get their game and consistency back there’s no reason to think we can’t push on from last season when we were all over the place – predictable, mediocre but brilliant too at times. I’m excited to see Klopp’s next side go, with the same old belief that we’ll finish up at the top.

Key players/weak links:

Again Alisson, who saved us countless times, and Salah, whose dreadful showing last time around only brought 27 goals and 15 assists. Our new captain, Van Dijk, hopefully back to his best, Trent in his new forward role, and injury-free Luis Díaz and Jota. Bajcetic has shown his talent, and Bobby Clark and Ben Doak won plaudits aplenty in pre-season, though could yet go out on loan. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be crucial in midfield. Our biggest weakness is injuries.

We need to sign…

A holding midfielder for sure. There’s already a back-and-forth saga around Roméo Lavia, who stood out last season, but that wasn’t hard considering how poor Southampton were. I’d love to see Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo alongside Mac Allister again.

One to watch:

Liverpool’s door is open for the 17-year-old Ben Doak, according to Klopp, and the young winger has the power and pace to burst right through. Doak has consistently impressed following his 2022 arrival from Celtic, where he was the second youngest debutant in the club’s history. The direct winger has also caught the eye in pre-season and could get more opportunities in the Europa League.

*Steph Jones.

LUTON

Last season’s position:

3rd in Championship

Prospects:

We worked so hard to get into this division: I’m fairly optimistic that we can gain enough points to stay there – and definitely to change the opinions of fans who refer to us as tinpot and think we don’t belong. Whatever happens, every Luton fan is out to enjoy the ride knowing that the future of our club is secure.

Key players/weak links:

In forward Chiedozie Ogbene, signed from Rotherham, and Mads Anderson, Barnsley’s Danish centre-back, a pair of EFL talents have been plundered. Marvelous Nakamba’s loan from Aston Villa being made permanent meanwhile adds some Premier League experience while Tahith Chong, signed for £4m from Birmingham, and Issa Kaboré, loaned from Manchester City, add potential top-level quality to a group that largely came up together and will fight together to make sure that novelty and discomfort aren’t exclusive to those squeezed into Kenilworth Road’s stands.

We need to sign…

Although we’re breaking club transfer records nearly every time we sign a new player we do still need to secure a keeper. Tom Heaton from Manchester United would be a good pick; Lee Nicholls from Huddersfield has also been linked.

One to watch:

Manchester City snapped up Issa Kaboré from Belgium’s Mechelen as an 18-year-old before loaning the Burkina Faso full-back to the same club, next to City Football Group sister club Troyes, and then Marseille, for whom he played 22 Ligue 1 games last season. Kaboré was a breakout player from last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Luton have loaned in a player of attacking quality down the flank as well as defensive strength. His parent club will be carefully watching his development.

*John Brewin and Dave Gregory, Oh When The Town Podcast.

MANCHESTER CITY

Last season’s position: 1st

Prospects:

It’s hard not to feel optimistic after doing the treble. Plus Pep is still our manager. But it’s still probably the least confident I’ve been of City retaining the title since we won it back in 2020-21, mainly due to our summer business so far. Gündogan and Mahrez are huge losses; Walker will be another if he goes - and let’s not even mention Bernardo. It’s great to get Gvardiol over the line though: he’ll definitely improve the XI.

Key players/weak links:

De Bruyne and Haaland are both so good that, if the medical team can keep them fit, you’d be a mug not to back us. Stones and Foden will also be critical: Phil is (finally) expected to play more centrally following Gundo’s exit. And a youngster to watch: Oscar Bobb.

We need to sign…

Despite what rival fans may think (small violin time), City’s squad is actually very small this season. We currently have only 16 senior outfield players. We need to replace Mahrez (Palace’s Olise?), sign another central midfielder and buy a right-back if Walker goes.

One to watch:

Kalvin Phillips will hope to be this campaign’s Grealish after a miserable debut season when he did not start a Premier League game until the 38th and last, made only 12 appearances in the competition, and was publicly upbraided by Guardiola for being overweight. Guardiola’s statement that Phillips’s lack of match-time derived from an inferiority with the ball in “small spaces” was as scathing a criticism as a midfielder can receive but the player is intent on fighting to convince his manager.

*Lloyd Scragg (9320pod.com; @lloyd_ scragg) and Jamie Jackson.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Last season’s position: 3rd

Prospects:

There’s optimism, even if it’s soured by our parasitic owners still being at the club. We’ve made big strides under Erik, and Onana, Mount and Højlund will all help to improve us. We were running on empty from February and crawled over the line; an improvement in consistency is what we’re after, a lift in our away form and actually being able to control games.

Key players/weak links:

The freshly bleached hair, the delight in a scything tackle, the ceaseless stream of United-love, the Argentinian nationality, the winning mentality: here is a package that makes the 25-year-old Lisandro Martínez hero-worshipped and the definite cult favourite. Martínez and Varane have a great partnership, Garnacho is a real player now rather than a youth prospect and Højlund should hit the ground running. Mount is an accomplished midfielder with exceptional workrate and technique, while Kobbie Mainoo was our standout youngster pre-season, until he got injured. Weak links? Sancho and Antony have to deliver more.

We need to sign…

Sofyan Amrabat will be much-needed cover for Casemiro. If Maguire goes we also need cover for Varane, and one striker isn’t enough: we need another centre-forward. Expect a loan deal for a 35-year-old… Headline-maker Martínez. The Butcher will impose his physicality with his firm but fair tackles. He’ll probably be vilified by pundits; I love it.

One to watch:

The 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo was not in the triumphant Carabao Cup final squad but was on the pitch to soak up the celebrations when Ten Hag took time to have a word in his ear, a sign of the midfielder’s potential. Another came in him being named eight times as a substitute in the Premier League last season – one of which preceded his 10-minute debut, v Leicester on 19 February. He made several authoritative displays in pre-season before injury struck.

*Shaun O’Donnell and Jamie Jackson

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Last season’s position: 4th

Prospects:

We’ll be fighting on four fronts, Chelsea will be in the mix again, Aston Villa are on the rise … it’s definitely going to be a tougher season than last, and fans are realistic about that. But Eddie Howe has forged an unbreakable spirit, there’s serious talent across the squad and a real thirst for success. Our first Champions League campaign in 20 years will be one to savour. Can’t wait to see the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton going toe to toe with Europe’s elite. A thrilling time.

Key players/weak links:

We have a formidable midfield, a stoic defence and, in Alexander Isak, one of Europe’s best emerging strikers. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are impressive signings, but we’ve been shackled by FFP and hampered by the underinvestment of the Mike Ashley era. So we’re still a long way off having two Premier League-class first XIs. Thankfully, young Geordies Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley have both impressed in pre-season.

We need to sign…

Given Callum Wilson’s worrying injury record, a backup striker would be a welcome addition, as would another centre-half to compete with Schär and Botman.

One to watch:

Anthony Gordon experienced something of a slow-burn start at St James’ Park following his £40m move from Everton in January but the winger starred for England Under-21s as they became European champions this summer and impressed immensely during Newcastle’s pre-season trip to the United States. He says: “I didn’t fully understand the way the team played at first,” he said. “It was difficult. The manager’s tactical detail is on an unbelievable level and he warned me it would take time to grasp.”

*David, Richard Holmes and Louise Taylor

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Last season’s position: 16th

Prospects:

This time last year most fans were expecting a straightforward relegation dogfight. This season feels slightly harder to call: we want to see progress, but I still think we’ll be making that progress in the lower reaches of the division. It probably won’t turn out as bad as many Reds fans fear though, despite an underwhelming set of preseason results and team selections.

Key players/weak links:

Steve Cooper will continue to use Morgan Gibbs-White as his attacking lynchpin, and hope that Taiwo Awoniyi can continue to improve as a No 9. Weak links? As it stands we could still do with adding a new goalkeeper and a dynamic No 6, as we need to protect our defence without being tied to a low block like we were last season.

We need to sign…

With Mat Turners in, Ibrahim Sangaré please.

One to watch:

Steve Cooper is a great admirer of Zach Abbott, who made his debut in the League Cup against Grimsby last season aged 16. The defender turned 17 in May and has spent plenty of time working with the first-team squad but without making a second appearance. Forest have a lot of central defenders, meaning he will struggle for minutes again but should get another opportunity in cup com petitions. He was an important figure in the run to the FA Youth Cup final in 2022 and will be aiming to progress further this year.

*Rich Ferraro 1865: The Nottingham Forest Podcast.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Last season’s position:

2nd in Championship.

Prospects:

How are we feeling? Philosophical. We’re starting with a significantly weaker squad to last season’s, and that was before we sold Iliman Ndiaye – our standout player – to Marseille. The owner wants to sell up, so either won’t or can’t put money in. We already knew it was going to be tough; Ndiaye’s sale has moved it to near-impossible. But you know what? After us fans endured a miserable empty-stadium relegation in our last Premier League campaign, we might as well enjoy ourselves and see what happens. Paul Heckingbottom deserves a lifetime supply of chip butties if he keeps us up.

Key players/weak links:

Ndiaye was our great Senegalese hope. I’m optimistic that our defence can be competitive, and Anel Ahmedhodzic is a throwback to the Chris Wilder “overlapping centre-back” days. We’ll need Sander Berge to have a big season in midfield, and to get lucky with a couple of our new, largely-unproven signings.

We need to sign:

Our attack is farcically thin: an injured Oli McBurnie, an even-more-injured Rhian Brewster, wildcard signing Bénie Traoré, and youngsters who weren’t good enough to start in the league below. A player who can create and score would be ideal. I hear Marseille have a good one.

One to watch:

Daniel Jebbison (20) already has a Premier League goal to his name, having scored the winner against Everton at Goodison as a 17-year-old in 2021. Has been linked with a move to Merseyside since and Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham are among those thought to be keeping a watching eye on a player who was part of the England Under-20 World Cup squad this summer.

*Ben Meakin @BladesPod – the Sheffield United Podcast.

TOTTENHAM

Last season’s position:

2nd in Championship.

Prospects:

Can one be dangerously optimistic? I guess I’m optimistic like Chief Brody was fighting the Great White. But at least Brody got a bigger boat. Spurs are currently sat on a plank of wood floating in deep water while over in the Bahamas the legally distanced no-longer-the-owner-of-THFC Joe Lewis is getting that sinking feeling. I’m optimistic we’ll not be boring this new season. I’m ready to be hurt again.

Key players/weak links:

Before the reported departure of HK, (don’t laugh) we have more than enough to awaken from this four-season slumber and play front-foot attacking football. Yves Bissouma’s shackles have been removed, James Maddison brings a bit of swagger and creative intent. Destiny Udogie is exciting, and Manor Solomon might provide a surprise. Son Heung-min loves us and will hopefully be rejuvenated with Ange-Ball. But the defence, oh boy the defence..

We need to sign…

It looks like being Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips and alleged wonderkid Alejo Véliz. I’d love Edmond Tapsoba too, but I know that’s a moon-on-a-stick desire. Why is our greatest ever player flirting with boring bland Bundesliga Bayern. Spurs are the footballing Barbenheimer; Kane having an existential crisis while over in N17 Daniel Levy becomes the destroyer of reasonable ticket prices.

One to watch:

Postecoglou. We’ve been starved of an agenda-free coach. The fanbase is miserable because the football has been a chore. We’ve lacked a leader who is proud, direct and honest in a way that isn’t self-loath ing and emotionally draining. Conte might have spoken harsh truths, but he offered no path to redemption. ‘We’ just want to enjoy Tottenham, in spite of Tottenham always doing their bit to halt said enjoyment.

*Spooky @Spooky23; The Fighting Cock @LoveTheShirt.

WEST HAM

Last season’s position:

2nd in Championship.

Prospects:

Got to be optimistic after our first trophy in 43 years and a Europa League place. But there are still questions for Moyes to answer. Can he get a talented set to perform more consistently and play on the front foot? Thursday-Sunday football will again be a challenge for a small squad. But the first tro phy is the hardest and you hope that the players might have a taste for it now.

Key players/weak links:

Now that Declan Rice has gone to a trophyless side in Highbury, Moyes needs to build a team around Paquetá and Bowen. Paquetá (now lined with City) could be our creative talisman, as he proved with that through ball for the winner in Prague. Weak links will be the hole left by Rice and up front if Scamacca goes, as Antonio can’t last forever. Young Divin Mubama is looking promising, though.

We need to sign:

So far our indecision has been final. The reported tension between Moyes and technical director, Tim Steidten, is worrying and the input of Sullivan and Noble means we have more recruiters than signings. Ward-Prowse would certainly add to our set pieces and McTominay would be a decent replacement for Rice. Any new striker in a Moyes side will have to be strong and a workhorse. If Cresswell goes another left back is required to challenge Emerson.

One to watch:

David Moyes dad-danced to The Proclaimers and to Peter Kay’s Amarillo after the final. Perhaps he has his eyes on Strictly.

*Pete May Author, Goodbye to Boleyn; hammersintheheart. blogspot.co.uk.

WOLVES

Last season’s position: 13th

Prospects:

It’s not looking great. We’ve parted ways with Lopetegui and key players but barely added to the group. There are still rumours we’re in financial turmoil despite raising £100m. Hardly the recipe for a successful campaign.

Key players/weak links:

Craig Dawson was a vital addition in January to keep us up: his experience will be essential again. We also need underperforming players such as Neto, Nunes, Sarabia and Cunha to produce better-attacking output. And hopes are high for Fábio Silva after a successful period out on loan. He’s looked sharp in pre-season.

We need to sign…

Battle-hardened senior pros to replace the experience of Neves, Moutinho, Jiménez, Traoré and others who have exited. It looks like we’re shopping in the bargain bins, but I’d hope we’d see another option at centre-back and a more defensive-minded full-back. Ideally a No 9 too, though I have high hopes for Sasa Kalajdzic if he can remain fit.

One to watch:

Gary O’Neill, the new manager. Who knows?

Thomas Baugh wolvesblog.com; @wolvesblog