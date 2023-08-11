Cork City need to get back to winning ways to move up the table

Liam Buckley believes Cork City’s Premier Division survival destiny will go to the wire regardless of tonight’s basement battle against UCD.

City are stuck in the purgatory of the relegation playoff spot, six points adrift of Drogheda who play Derry City on Sunday and clear of tonight’s opponents.

A decision on the participation or otherwise of top scorer Ruairi Keating will be made today. He returned to training this week following the tragic passing of his father Ciaran in a car accident three weeks ago.

City are seven games without a victory and matches are running out to leapfrog Drogheda and Sligo Rovers above them to dodge a playoff, likely against a well-resourced Waterford side, to avoid their top-flight return being a fleeting one.

“It's an important game from a league table point of view,” noted Buckley, fusing his role as Sporting Director with caretaker manager.

“UCD have picked up some good results, like beating Sligo Rovers, and we'll give them our due respect.

“Yet, that said, we'll definitely be looking to get a result and jump on from there.

“There's no point in winning the next three and losing the following seven.

“We still have to play Drogheda and Sligo. There’s a load of difficult games but the key is us for to be right on it.

“Our performance against Rovers last Sunday was better than against Shelbourne. We just must tidy that up and give ourselves a chance of winning every game.

“My gut feeling is that that will go to the wire. And, if that's the case, we must start winning games.”

The two-time title-winning boss is preaching composure to his players despite the grave situation they’re immersed in.

"There's an element of madness to it,” confessed Buckley. “We have to somewhere stop the rot but there can't be a rush of blood either.

“I’ve no doubt that if the team performs, we’ll pick up points.”

Defender Jonas Häkkinen is only squad member missing through injury while Ben Worman could make his first start having been drafted in from England as a free agent.

Elsewhere, leaders Shamrock Rovers will be looking to rack up back-to-back wins for the first time since early June when they visit Shelbourne.

Damien Duff has caused his former club problems since returning to the league at the start of last season for his first senior managerial stint and they have reason to be optimistic about frustrating a sluggish march towards a fourth title on the spin.

Out of Europe and the FAI Cup, the Hoops have a one-track focus towards defending their crown.

“I’m a blow-in to the League of Ireland but no doubt for me Rovers are the best team I’ve seen and hot favourites to win it again,” asserted Duff.

“I wouldn’t read anything into their recent form. When we played them in Tolka, they hadn’t won in the previous five but were very good.

“Regardless of whatever run of results, they have amazing quality. The setbacks in Europe are irrelevant.

“Our message to the players this week has been about belief. We haven’t beaten Rovers since coming back up to the Premier, but I think the players will believing they can this time.

“Our ambition is qualifying for Europe and the dream is very much alive.” Stephen Bradley will be without Neil Farrugia, Lee Grace and Seán Hoare but Trevor Clarke has recovered from his injury earlier than expected.

The Hoops boss is tipping Liam Burt to finally come good following his goal against Cork City last Sunday.

“Liam is a really good age and profile but he’s had the injuries and arrived here (from Bohemians) with injury,” he explained.

“Liam was never one for short term thinking. He was one for how we move the team on, how do we get better? We identified Liam as one who can bring us forward. So, while we wanted him to make an impact this year, it was also about the coming years. We see him as a big player.” St Patrick’s Athletic, now just four points of Rovers, have a difficult fixture against an improving Bohemians while fifth-placed Dundalk welcome Sligo Rovers to Oriel Park.

