Green-tinted lenses: Eleven Irish players to follow in the Premier League

Last season’s Irish presence in the Premier League reached a record low in terms of minutes but there’s reason to be confident of storylines emerging this time around.

Between the influx of Irish with the three promoted clubs and the potential for Evan Ferguson to enhance his reputation further as primary striker for Brighton and Hove Albion, the grim outlook can be brightened.

Here we assess the Irish representatives likely to see action this term, bracketing them into three categories depending on their status. The next 10 months is potentially a harvest for a coterie to feed off while time is running out for another handful well used to rodeos by now.

ON THE RISE:

Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town):

A promotion-chasing Championship club looked likely for the free agent once he broke ties with Rotherham United but the Cinderella story of Luton Town was an ideal match. As the team in the top-flight with likely the least possession, the Corkman’s ability to run the channels, either in attack or from wing-back, are vital if the Hatters are to avoid being a flash in the pan.

Chiedozie Ogbene ability to run the channels, either in attack or from wing-back, are vital if the Hatters are to avoid being a flash in the pan. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Nathan Collins (Brentford):

A third season in a row to be starting with a new club but thankfully Ireland’s main centre-back, all feast at the top table. Maybe Collins could see the carnage ensuing at Wolves when he checked out for a £23m fee that crept cumulative transfer fees above £55m. As a defender equally adept on the ground as in the air, the style of Thomas Frank should be ideal for Collins.

Nathan Collins has completed his transfer to Brentford from Wolves for a club-record undisclosed fee

Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion):

Excitement and anticipation surround the capabilities of Ferguson, given he succeeded in reaching double-figures over half a season in his breakthrough campaign. Opta confirmed the frontman was third only to Chelsea's recent recruit Nicolas Jackson and French prospect Elye Wahi among players 21 or under for the best goals rate per 90 minutes across Europe’s top five leagues (excluding penalties). Roberto De Zerbi will mind the 18-year-old but we can expect Ireland’s only contemporary superstar to feature in the crunch matches.

Evan Ferguson succeeded in reaching double-figures over half a season in his breakthrough campaign. Pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tom Cannon (Everton):

We won’t know for a while he’s still Irish but in the meantime Cannon has a big season ahead. Considering he bagged eight goals on loan at Preston North End while his parent club Everton posted the second-worst goal return during their relegation battle, Sean Dyche could do with his firepower. It seems the prospect of Youssef Chermiti arriving from Sporting CP will influence the decision on Cannon rejoining Preston for the season.

Tom Cannon of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal during the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers. Pic: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

STILL TO PROVE THEMSELVES IN PREM:

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool):

Stephen Kenny’s prediction of his goalkeeper finally ending his role as Alisson understudy has yet to unfold and there’s no clues from Jurgen Klopp that it’ll happen before the window closes. Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers, despite operating at Championship level this term, would have stronger claims for the Ireland No 1 spot until Kelleher takes the initiative and cuts his eight-year ties to his boyhood club. Turning 25 in November, time has come to put himself first.

Caoimhìn Kelleher has yet to make the breakthrough into the Liverpool first team. Pic: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Cullen (Burnley):

A mainstay of their Championship-winning season, claiming both the club Player of Season and Players’ Player of the Season, Cullen is primed for the big time. He’s only had partial experience of that level previously, making his debut for West Ham United at Anfield, before embarking on a circuitous route back. His nous and composure will be depended on by Vincent Kompany when the bullets fly amidst exalted midfield competitors.

Josh Cullen a mainstay of their Championship-winning season, claiming both the club Player of Season and Players’ Player of the Season, Cullen is primed for the big time. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Michael Obafemi (Burnley):

His loan deal in January, and subsequent purchase from Swansea, was designed by Kompany with this season’s superior tasks in mind. If Obafemi can avoid hamstring trouble, he could be integral to Burnley’s gameplan of springing teams on the counterattack. A goal at Old Trafford in 2020 indicated he belonged on the Premier stage but he’s ground to make up.

Michael Obafemi could be integral to Burnley’s gameplan of springing teams on the counterattack.

Dara O’Shea (Burnley):

The third part of the Burnley Irish trio has been here before, making 28 starts and three sub appearances in West Brom’s 2020/2021 top-flight season. He’s in for a similarly busy season defensively with his new employers but his versatility ought to see him form part of their tilt at consolidating.

Dara O'Shea is in for a similarly busy season defensively with his new employers.

LAST CHANCE SALOON:

John Egan (Sheffield United):

A third top-flight season beckons for Egan, the cornerstone of a three-man defensive unit their promotion was built on. The Corkman led by example as captain and will back himself in attempting to marshal a gallery of the world’s most expensive strikers. Limited spending this summer has put the Blades firmly in relegation territory with the bookies but Egan, who hits 31 in October, will be determined to maximise this latest shot.

John Egan is the cornerstone of a three-man defensive unite which Sheffields promotion was built on. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Matt Doherty (Wolves):

Honest to the core, Doherty admitted doubts shrouded his return to Molineux and that was before this week’s managerial upheaval. From the same Class of 1992 that Egan inhabits, at least there won’t be turbulence of last season’s offloading by Tottenham midstream in a move to Spain that left him idle. A bit of familiarity is cause for Doherty to regain his footing.

Matt Doherty admitted doubts shrouded his return to Molineux and that was before this week’s managerial upheaval.

Séamus Coleman (Everton):

Ireland’s elder statesman will enter his 15th season at Everton with nothing to lose. Shrugging off continual questions about his longevity and bodily fatigue, he remains one of the go-to players in the dressing-room for Sean Dyche and one he can rely on when the dogfight unfurls, as is again probable. If this is the 34-year-old’s last campaign, then saviour it because he’s a once in a generation gem.

Seamus Coleman will enter his 15th season at Everton. Pic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The outside bets:

Andy Moran (Brighton): Another Academy graduate pushing to emulate Ferguson and the attacker has the tools to be a bolter.

Andy Moran another Academy graduate pushing to emulate Evan Ferguson. Pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Joe Hodge (Wolves): Flourished beneath the radar last season, Ireland’s U21 captain has Gary O’Neil, a prototype midfielder in his day, to impress.

Joe Hodge flourished beneath the radar last season, Ireland’s U21 captain has Gary O’Neil, a prototype midfielder in his day, to impress. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Troy Parrott (Tottenham): Feels he’s been around for an age but it's stick or twist time for the 21-year-old under another new Spurs boss.

Troy Parrott will be hoping for game time under new Spurs manager.

Will Smallbone (Sheffield United?): Hasn’t swapped one red and white team for another yet but Southampton could be tempted by an improved bid for the new Ireland playmaker.