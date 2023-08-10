Liverpool explore Moisés Caicedo deal but player’s heart set on Chelsea

Liverpool contact Brighton with view to hijacking transfer.
Liverpool explore Moisés Caicedo deal but player’s heart set on Chelsea

WHERE TO? Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 13:39
Andy Hunter and Jacob Steinberg

Liverpool have contacted Brighton over a deal for Moisés Caicedo as they attempt to solve their defensive midfield problem.

The Ecuador international has been a priority target for Chelsea but, with the Stamford Bridge club yet to meet Brighton’s £100m valuation, Liverpool are exploring whether they can hijack the deal. There has been no bid from Liverpool and Caicedo is determined to join Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, who hope to get a deal done in the next 48 hours.

Jürgen Klopp has a longstanding interest in the 21-year-old but Liverpool’s late move comes a day after Chelsea lodged a £48m bid for Southampton’s Roméo Lavia. Liverpool have had three offers rejected for the £50m-rated Lavia, the latest worth £45m, and are continuing to explore the market having sold Fabinho to Al-Ittihad for £40m last month.

Klopp has used Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and the new signing Alexis Mac Allister in the defensive midfield position during pre-season. Liverpool visit Chelsea for their opening game of the new Premier League season on Sunday and want to establish whether a deal for Caicedo can be done.

Chelsea are closing in on signing Tyler Adams from Leeds after having a £20m bid accepted for the midfielder, who is due to have a medical on Thursday.

Guardian

More in this section

Sunderland v Ipswich Town - Sky Bet Championship - Stadium of Light New added time approach here to stay – Premier League referee chief Howard Webb
Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham accept Harry Kane offer from Bayern Munich
Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - City Ground Chelsea hope to seal Moisés Caicedo deal and lure Roméo Lavia
Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez has joined West Ham from Ajax (Nick Potts/PA)

I’ll give absolutely everything – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd