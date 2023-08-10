Liverpool explore Moisés Caicedo deal but player’s heart set on Chelsea

Liverpool have contacted Brighton over a deal for Moisés Caicedo as they attempt to solve their defensive midfield problem.

The Ecuador international has been a priority target for Chelsea but, with the Stamford Bridge club yet to meet Brighton’s £100m valuation, Liverpool are exploring whether they can hijack the deal. There has been no bid from Liverpool and Caicedo is determined to join Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, who hope to get a deal done in the next 48 hours.