Premier League looking into ‘historic’ financial issues at Chelsea

It was reported on Tuesday the Blues are the subject of a Premier League investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations during Roman Abramovich’s time at the club.
Premier League looking into ‘historic’ financial issues at Chelsea
Chelsea may be in line for Premier League sanctions (John Walton/PA)
Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 22:00
PA

Chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed the Premier League is investigating Chelsea regarding “historic” financial issues that the club reported.

It was reported on Tuesday the Blues are the subject of a Premier League investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations during Roman Abramovich’s time at the club.

Current owners Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital Consortium, who took over last summer after Abramovich was forced to sell following sanctions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reportedly flagged the potential issue to the Premier League and Football Association themselves.

Todd Boehly took over as Chelsea owner from Roman Abramovich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

That now appears to have been confirmed by Masters, who said: “We don’t comment on investigations unless they are out in the public domain. You obviously know who has been charged, that much is clear.

“We have been pretty open about the historic issues with regard to Chelsea because they self-reported to the Premier League and to the FA so it is obvious we are looking into that.”

UEFA announced last month it had been approached “proactively” by the club, who agreed to pay 10million euros (£8.57million) to Europe’s governing body after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” between 2012 and 2019.

We have been pretty open about the historic issues with regard to Chelsea because they self-reported to the Premier League and to the FA so it is obvious we are looking into that.

Chelsea said in a statement at the time their new owners became aware of potential impropriety when carrying out a “thorough due diligence process” prior to the purchase.

According to reports, no charges have yet been brought by the Premier League, but, even though the allegations relate to a previous ownership, possible sanctions could include a fine or points deduction if the club are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.

More in this section

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Turf Moor Premier League may have to scrap mid-season break due to demands of calendar
FAI Strategy 2022-2025 Media Briefing FAI won’t have 40% female representation on General Assembly by end of the year
Bristol City v Oxford United - Carabao Cup First Round Good night for Jason Knight and Jack Taylor in Carabao Cup first round
ChelseaPlace: UK
<p>WANTED: Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo in action.</p>

Chelsea hope to seal Moisés Caicedo deal and lure Roméo Lavia

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd